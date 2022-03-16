NFL free agency 2022: Former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry to visit Falcons, per report

Former Cleveland Browns vast receiver Jarvis Landry is in search of a brand new NFL house, and he is contemplating taking his skills to the NFC South. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Landry will go to the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the Browns’ addition of Amari Cooper, Landry was given permission to hunt a commerce. Nevertheless, Cleveland could not discover a companion, so Landry was launched Monday. The Falcons should not seen as one of many premier contenders within the NFC, however a current growth catapulted the franchise again into the headlines. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have emerged as a sleeper workforce to accumulate embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Falcons proprietor Arthur Clean is aware of Watson, who served as a Falcons ball boy years in the past, per Schefter. If Watson finds his strategy to Atlanta, it will definitely change into a extra intriguing touchdown spot for Landry. The 29-year-old has spent the previous 4 seasons with the Browns after spending his first 4 seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Whereas his finest seasons got here sporting a Dolphins uniform, Landry did catch 83 passes for 1,174 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2019.

The Falcons definitely have a necessity for a big-name receiver. They traded Julio Jones away final offseason, watched Calvin Ridley step away from the sport — after which get suspended indefinitely for playing on NFL video games — and eventually noticed Russell Gage reportedly conform to phrases with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is a large gap to fill out vast for both Matt Ryan or Watson, and including Landry would assist.