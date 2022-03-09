NFL free agency 2022: Giants could end up signing Mitch Trubisky to compete with Daniel Jones, per report

We are a week away from the start of free agency, and one of the more intriguing players set to hit the open market is quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft left the Chicago Bears last offseason after a four-year stint with the organization that didn’t live up to his draft status. He spent the 2021 season with the Buffalo Bills as the backup to Josh Allen and now is slated to hit the open market again — one that should be more robust than the one he was in a year ago.

Among the potential suitors for Trubisky are the New York Giants. And according to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, one team in the thick of searching for a competitive backup quarterback in free agency has the strong belief that Trubisky is going to end up with the Giants and compete with Daniel Jones for the starting job.

The Giants’ connection with Trubisky isn’t a hard one to identify. Earlier this offseason, New York hired former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to be its new head coach. Given that Daboll just spent an entire season working with Trubisky as the backup in Buffalo, it wouldn’t be too shocking to see the Giants pursue him in free agency, especially if Daboll saw positive strides in his development. Earlier this offseason, Trubisky noted that Buffalo “really opened my eyes” and said that he was “in a confident space” now.

The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Buffalo last offseason, but whatever deal he inks this time around will likely be a bit more lucrative, especially if there is a realistic chance that he could win a starting job.

As it relates to Jones and a possible quarterback competition with Trubisky, the Giants have emphasized that they want to continue to develop their 2019 first-round pick and are hoping that Daboll works similar magic on him as he did Allen in Buffalo. Team president John Mara was also extremely candid this offseason about Jones, saying the organization has “done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.”

With that in mind, the first attempt seems like it’ll be to get Jones on a positive track. That said, it may not be a bad idea to add Trubisky as an insurance policy if he’s not up for the task.