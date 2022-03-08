NFL free agency 2022: Landing spots, projected contract, prediction for Bucs’ Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski’s future in the NFL is as wide open as it’s ever been. The future Hall of Fame tight end is set to hit unrestricted free agency when the new league year opens up on March 16 after spending the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronkowski originally retired from football following the 2018 season but elected to return after sitting out the 2019 campaign and join Tom Brady down in Tampa. With Brady now retired, it remains to be seen if Gronkowski will hang up his helmet for a second time or if he’ll look to write another chapter by playing in 2022.

From what we saw on the field in 2021, Gronkowski still has some fuel in the tank. In 12 games played, the soon-to-be 33-year-old caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. Those receiving yards had him third on the team behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, while his six receiving scores ranked second.

While we wait to see what Gronkowski plans to do next in his career, let this post be your hub for everything revolving around the tight end. Below, you’ll find potential landing spots, a look at his projected contract, and a nugget-by-nugget news rundown of all the latest developments.

Salary cap figures come from Spotrac.

Potential landing spots

Buffalo Bills

This is the most romantic way for Gronkowski to finish out his career. The Bills are reportedly interested in bringing him aboard to boost their pass-catching options around Josh Allen and, given that Gronkowski is an upstate New York native, it would be a fitting bookend to finish out his career with his hometown team as they compete for a Super Bowl next season. Playing against his former team in the New England Patriots twice would also be a fun side story to follow.

Cincinnati Bengals

Gronkowski has already stated that he wants to play with Joe Burrow and the Bengals could find themselves in the market for a tight end if C.J. Uzomah finds a more lucrative deal in free agency. Not only would Gronkowski add to the embarrassment of riches that Burrow has in the passing game, but the tight end is still a superb blocker. Increasing the protection around the young quarterback should be the priority for Cincinnati this offseason, and the addition of Gronkowski would help in that regard.

Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Gronkowski returns to Tampa Bay next season. There is familiarity with the Buccaneers offense after playing there for the past two seasons and it would seem like he enjoyed playing under Bruce Arians over that stretch. If the Bucs can find a solid quarterback — or Brady decides to come out of retirement — that could make the decision to re-sign even easier for Gronkowski.

Las Vegas Raiders

This destination would reunite Gronkowski with his former offensive coordinator in New England in Josh McDaniels, who accepted the head coaching job with the Raiders earlier this offseason. McDaniels offense with the Patriots thrived when he was able to deploy two tight ends in 12-personnel and Las Vegas could pair Gronkowski with Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller to create a strong one-two punch for quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders also have about $20 million in cap space, which would be plenty of room to fit in a deal for Gronkowski.

Projected contract

Gronkowski is coming off a one-year, $10 million contract he signed to remain with Tampa Bay following the club’s Super Bowl LV title. According to Spotrac’s market value calculations, the veteran tight end is looking at a similar type of contract as they project him to see a one-year deal worth $9.5 million.

Prediction

After Gronkowski seriously considered retirement, we predict he will ink a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills to spend the final season of his career with his hometown team. Buffalo provides a storybook ending to his Hall of Fame career, fulfills a childhood dream, and Gronkowski can join a team that is ready to seriously contend for a Super Bowl with an MVP caliber quarterback. That type of situation is just too good to pass on.

Free-agent timeline

March 2: According to Tim Graham of The Athletic, the Buffalo Bills are open to signing Gronkowski as a free agent if he intends to continue his career. The Amherst, New York native grew up a Bills fan and Graham notes that there is hope in the Buffalo organization that he would be open to finishing out his career with his hometown team.

Feb. 8: During a question-and-answer session with Autograph NFTs, Gronkowski was asked what quarterback he would like to play with next season now that Brady has retired. The soon-to-be free agent was quick to identify Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now: It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket, he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.”

While the Bengals will be in the market to boost their offensive line, they could look to add a tight end especially if C.J. Uzomah leaves in free agency.

Jan. 25: During his season-ending press conference on Monday, Gronkowski — who originally retired following the 2018 season and returned in 2020 to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers — said that he’ll take some time to figure out what his future in the NFL will be. He also said that he would be open to playing with another quarterback outside of Tom Brady, who has since retired.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. There’s no doubt about it,” Gronkowski said. “My decision for coming back was definitely solidified being here. I was very happy to come back and play football. Just being a part of this organization from [the front office], to all of my teammates here, I have much love for everyone in this organization. Last year, we won the Super Bowl – which is unbelievable.”