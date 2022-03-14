NFL free agency 2022: Packers agree to terms with De’Vondre Campbell on reported five-year, $50 million deal

The strikes carry on touchdown for the Inexperienced Bay Packers — a mixture of securing expertise and letting some stroll into 2022 NFL free company to discover a new house elsewhere. On the identical day they struck a take care of Preston Smith on a significant deal after which launched each linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner, they’ve now agreed to phrases with linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, per his agent, on a deal that can reportedly hold him in Inexperienced Bay on a five-year deal value $50 million.

A former fourth-round choose of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Campbell performed out his rookie deal in North Georgia earlier than signing a one-year take care of the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. It was a brief keep within the desert, as he’d then make his solution to the Packers one yr later — given a beginning position of their protection.

The 28-year-old logged 146 mixed tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two pressured fumbles, one fumble restoration and 5 cross deflections in 16 begins, sufficient to earn his first-ever All-Professional nod final season. Campbell can be fairly sturdy, having missed solely three video games in his final 5 seasons, and the Packers are wanting ahead to the mixture he creates with Preston Smith, as they proceed making powerful wage cap choices to pay gamers they really feel won’t solely assist them win at their respective place, but in addition within the cap battle to liberate sufficient cash to appease All-Professional wideout Davante Adams.

Adams has reportedly made it clear he won’t play below the franchise tag in 2022, and which means the Packers must be deliberate in how they construction contracts such because the one Campbell simply obtained.