NFL free agency 2022: Patriots doing ‘excessive’ work on wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, per report

The Patriots dove headfirst into the free agent waters final offseason and have been in a position to carry aboard numerous cross catchers together with tight finish Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne. Whereas the membership spent extra money than it had in its historical past in free company this time a yr in the past, it nonetheless finds itself available in the market for a real No. 1 wideout to steadiness out the offense and be a go-to weapon for quarterback Mac Jones. With free company every week away, that want shouldn’t be misplaced on New England, which is claimed to be scouring the market.

The Patriots have executed “extreme” work on a wide range of veteran huge receivers obtainable both in free company or by way of commerce, based on the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. He went on to notice that soon-to-be unrestricted free agent receiver Allen Robinson is amongst these veteran pass-catchers New England is having a look at.

Robinson would definitely match the invoice as a legit prime choice. Whereas the 28-year-old had a quiet season for Chicago in 2021, he has the expertise to rebound properly going ahead so long as he’s paired with a quarterback who can ship him the soccer, which was an issue throughout his remaining season with the Bears. Earlier than final season, Robinson posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with no less than 98 catches and 6 touchdowns.

The previous second-round decide wouldn’t come low cost, nonetheless, as Spotrac’s calculated market value projects Robinson ought to obtain a contract with a median annual worth of $16.three million. At the moment, New England is projected to have roughly $11.5 million in cap house.

Together with Robinson, Giardi additionally reaffirmed a previous report that present Panthers receiver Robby Anderson may very well be a commerce goal for New England. The membership has additionally executed a sizable amount of work at linebacker main as much as free company.