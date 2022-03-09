NFL Sports

NFL free agency 2022: Patriots doing ‘excessive’ work on wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, per report

March 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Patriots dove headfirst into the free agent waters last offseason and were able to bring aboard a number of pass catchers including tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne. While the club spent more money than it had in its history in free agency this time a year ago, it still finds itself in the market for a true No. 1 wideout to balance out the offense and be a go-to weapon for quarterback Mac Jones. With free agency a week away, that need is not lost on New England, which is said to be scouring the market. 

The Patriots have done “excessive” work on a variety of veteran wide receivers available either in free agency or via trade, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. He went on to note that soon-to-be unrestricted free agent receiver Allen Robinson is among those veteran pass-catchers New England is taking a look at. 

Robinson would certainly fit the bill as a legit top option. While the 28-year-old had a quiet season for Chicago in 2021, he has the talent to rebound nicely going forward as long as he’s paired with a quarterback who can deliver him the football, which was a problem during his final season with the Bears. Before last season, Robinson posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with at least 98 catches and six touchdowns. 

The former second-round pick wouldn’t come cheap, however, as Spotrac’s calculated market value projects Robinson should receive a contract with an average annual value of $16.3 million. Currently, New England is projected to have roughly $11.5 million in cap space. 

Along with Robinson, Giardi also reaffirmed a previous report that current Panthers receiver Robby Anderson could be a trade target for New England. The club has also done a sizable amount of work at linebacker leading up to free agency. 





