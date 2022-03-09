NFL free agency 2022: Patriots doing ‘excessive’ work on wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, per report

The Patriots dove headfirst into the free agent waters last offseason and were able to bring aboard a number of pass catchers including tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne. While the club spent more money than it had in its history in free agency this time a year ago, it still finds itself in the market for a true No. 1 wideout to balance out the offense and be a go-to weapon for quarterback Mac Jones. With free agency a week away, that need is not lost on New England, which is said to be scouring the market.

The Patriots have done “excessive” work on a variety of veteran wide receivers available either in free agency or via trade, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. He went on to note that soon-to-be unrestricted free agent receiver Allen Robinson is among those veteran pass-catchers New England is taking a look at.

Robinson would certainly fit the bill as a legit top option. While the 28-year-old had a quiet season for Chicago in 2021, he has the talent to rebound nicely going forward as long as he’s paired with a quarterback who can deliver him the football, which was a problem during his final season with the Bears. Before last season, Robinson posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns with at least 98 catches and six touchdowns.

The former second-round pick wouldn’t come cheap, however, as Spotrac’s calculated market value projects Robinson should receive a contract with an average annual value of $16.3 million. Currently, New England is projected to have roughly $11.5 million in cap space.

Along with Robinson, Giardi also reaffirmed a previous report that current Panthers receiver Robby Anderson could be a trade target for New England. The club has also done a sizable amount of work at linebacker leading up to free agency.