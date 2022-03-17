NFL free agency 2022: Patriots sign cornerback Terrance Mitchell to one year deal, per report

The New England Patriots have begun placing a bandage on the nook place within the aftermath of shedding J.C. Jackson to the Chargers in free company. The group has agreed to a one-year take care of former Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell that’s price $three million, in line with ESPN.

Mitchell spent the 2021 season with the Houston Texans the place he began in 13 of his 14 video games performed through the common season. He defended 10 passes and recorded one interception over that stretch whereas recording three compelled fumbles and 60 whole tackles. When focused by opposing quarterbacks, the veteran — who shall be 30 years previous by the beginning of subsequent season — allowed a 62.9 reception proportion and a passer score of 104.7, in line with Professional Soccer Focus.

The previous seventh-round choose of the Dallas Cowboys has bounced across the league fairly a bit since getting into in 2014 after a collegiate profession at Oregon. He is had stints with the Bears, Texans, Chiefs, and Browns earlier than making Foxborough his newest cease. The most efficient season of his profession got here with Kansas Metropolis in 2017 when he defended 18 passes and had 4 interceptions in 15 video games performed (9 begins).

Once more, this transfer is one step in serving to the Patriots cushion the blow of shedding Jackson earlier this offseason. Los Angeles has landed the nook on a reported five-year deal that’s price $82.5 million with $40 million assured. With Jackson serving as New England’s No. 1 nook this previous season and main the league with 23 cross breakups, his departure will not be a straightforward one to fill and sure will not fall on the shoulders of a single participant like Mitchell.

Mitchell now joins the likes of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel, and Shaun Wade on the Patriots depth chart at nook.