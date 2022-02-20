NFL Free Agency 2022: Ranking the top 25 offensive players no longer under contract

1

You could argue Adams is the best receiver in the league, and it’s difficult to disprove that opinion. The two-time First-Team All-Pro absolutely wrecks games when given the chance, and no matter what happens with Aaron Rodgers in the near future, the Green Bay Packers have no plans on letting Adams take calls from other teams. Never say never, however, and if they do make the mistake of not franchise tagging him, he’ll reset the market at the position — easily. Since truly finding his groove as WR1 in 2016, the five-time Pro Bowler has amassed 7,192 receiving yards (12.4 yards per reception) and 69 touchdowns. Enough said.

2

The single biggest free agent name for the New Orleans Saints, you can bet your bottom dollar they’ll try to figure out their cap situation to allow for the retention of one of the best offensive tackles in all of football. Armstead is an All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler who will garner a metric ton of interest if he’s allowed to field calls in March, despite battling injury in 2021 — of which he was able to return from when many believed he wouldn’t. It’s not expected that the Saints can afford to franchise tag him, so his offers will start pouring in soon, and they won’t be small.

3

Chris Godwin, who nearly lost the slot to Allen Robinson when you consider — like Odell Beckham and Michael Gallup — he’s trying to return from a season-ending torn ACL in 2022. Godwin has been mostly durable as of late though, prior to his recent injury, and his production shows it. In all, between the Winston and Brady era, he’s produced 4,643 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns since 2017. Those are WR1 numbers relegated to a WR2 only because of the presence of all-world talent Mike Evans.

4

Things got so weird between Robinson and the Chicago Bears, contractually, that it fueled a movement of fans who blistered the organization with chants aimed at forcing them to pay him on a longterm deal. It never happened and, as such, the Pro Bowl wideout enters free agency having seen a downturn in his production due to Matt Nagy’s attempt to make Andy Dalton a good QB last season and the O-line’s inability to protect Justin Fields, but one need look no further than what he did in 2019 and 2020 — and who he did it with — to understand why there’s arguably only more WR more valuable than him entering free agency.

5

It’s difficult to quantify what Williams meant to the Los Angeles Chargers offense and the development of Justin Herbert. The definitive WR1 for Herbert, Williams produced 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns just last season alone — his second 1,000-yard season in his last three attempts. Any team in need of a star receiver can have one in Williams, but he won’t be cheap, and that’s assuming the Chargers let the 27-year-old leave the building.

6

Beckham isn’t the only top-notch receiver on this list working to return from a torn ACL. Gallup suffered one as well in 2021, but he remains one of the most electric game-changers in the NFL when looking at his total body of work. He’d like to remain with the Dallas Cowboys and they’d love to keep him, but other clubs will get a shot as well, and he’s looking to get paid well.

7

One word: brutal. Beckham found his way to the Rams after a toxic split from the Cleveland Browns and immediately established himself as THE dominant receiver opposite eventual Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp. But only one game from glory and what was set to be one of the most favorable offseasons in his career, he suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. That puts a damper on what he might be offered, considering it’s also a re-tear, but Beckham is still a top-10 name to watch going forward.

8

All Brown wanted was to be moved to tackle, but it wasn’t in the plans for the Baltimore Ravens, so they traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs — who honored his request. He went on to start all 16 games at tackle for the Chiefs in 2021, and the three-time Pro Bowler be a huge get for anyone in need of an improvement at the offensive edge. Being five years younger than Scherff is what bumps him above the longtime veteran from Washington.

9

One of the more valuable offensive lineman heading into free agency, the All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl guard has spent the entirety of his career in the losing environment of the Washington Commanders and might be looking for a change. And there will be no shortage of those willing to help him pack his bags and bring his talent to their team.

10

Much-maligned after his split from the Buccaneers — a move that cleared the way for Brady and Co. to arrive — Winston patiently studied behind Drew Brees until the keys were tossed to him in 2021. He got off to a blazing-hot start in dismantling Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers before eventually suffering a torn ACL, but he’s easily the only free agent QB worth mentioning on this list, and his arm is still the same cannon it ever was.

11

While there are younger tight ends available (see below), none of them are future first-ballot Hall of Famers like Gronk is. And the fact he’s shown he can still produce only makes his value that much stronger, the only real question being if he’s interested in playing for any quarterback not named Tom Brady — having hinted at seeing some great things in Joe Burrow (hint?).

12

When Blake Jarwin went down with a torn ACL in 2020, Schultz was asked to stop simply being a blocking TE who occasionally caught passes to a playmaker/chain-mover. He showed he understood the assignment, effectively taking the job of TE1 from Jarwin in 2021 and presumably priced himself out of Dallas in the process. Look for him to command a pretty penny this offseason.

13

Conner left the Pittsburgh Steelers with hopes of reminding the NFL he could take over games and, well, mission accomplished. The two-time Pro Bowl running back produced 1,127 yards from scrimmage last season in the desert, but even more eye-popping was his 18 touchdowns. Conner is an end zone machine nearly any team would do well to add to their roster.

14

Kirk is young and has the ability to be electric. He never truly became the WR1 in Arizona, even when DeAndre Hopkins went down with injury, but his 982 receiving yards and five touchdowns shows what he can do in the right system that sees him as a dominant WR2 who can, at times, make plays worth of WR1 recognition.

15

Being able to prosper in the toxic wasteland of the Jacksonville Jaguars is an achievement for anyone, and Chark did it while never knowing who his franchise QB was on any given week. His 2021 season was ended prematurely with a broken ankle, but he’s expected to be 100% for 2022 and when there’s a young, electric 1,000-yard receiver on the market — you call him.

16

All Gesicki did for the Dolphins was get better year-after-year, going from a rotational talent as a rookie with only 202 receiving yards and no touchdowns in 2018 to a major contributor for Tua Tagovailoa. Having produced a combined 13 touchdowns and 2,053 receiving yards in his last three seasons in Miami, there will be TE-needy teams looking to play get him on the phone.

17

After the back-and-forth of wanting to remain with the Cleveland Browns and wanting out, then changing his mind, Njoku is finally free to decide where he wants to play next with no interference. A great talent at tight end, he can be someone’s red zone threat while also stretching the field at the seams from time to time. A player who averaged nine yards per target in 2021 can’t be overlooked.

18

If you’d like to know just how valuable Patterson was to the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, look no further at how they struggled without him in the lineup. The four-time All-Pro was a force last season — able to deliver production as a running back, wide receiver and a kick returner — and should be one of the more sought-after names in free agency.

19

Things didn’t play out the way Gordon would’ve liked in his pursuit of a major deal from the Los Angeles Chargers prior to joining the Denver Broncos in 2020, but you could argue he was back to form. The two-time Pro Bowl running back racked up a total of 2,275 yards from scrimmage with 20 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Broncos — despite the fact Denver was a mess at the QB position.

20

When Fuller is on, he’s flaming-hot. The problem is, as of late, he’s seen his brand tarnished by an NFL suspension and then a season-ending broken thumb after heading from the Houston Texans to the Miami Dolphins. Still, this is easily one of the best free agent receivers available this offseason, and if the Dolphins don’t want a mulligan with him, their loss will be someone else’s gain.

21

It’s no secret that NFL games are won and loss in the trenches, and Corbett helped the Rams win plenty in buying time for Matthew Stafford to make plays and for the run game to stay viable following the loss of Cam Akers. Even better for Corbett is the fact he’s still young, a 26-year-old interior offensive lineman who can bring some flex to the table as well — along with his Super Bowl LVI ring.

22

He didn’t get the long-term deal he initially wanted with the Philadelphia Eagles and was instead traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 — where he became an immediate and dangerous weapons for Kyler Murray. Ertz can do the same for any QB in the league, and playmaking tight ends like Ertz will always carry a premium grade, and being a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ don’t hurt, either.

23

Playoff Lenny was in full effect during the Super Bowl run by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, and his 812 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns truly repolished his regular season brand. After nearly saving the day in this year’s playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Fournette showed he’s still got RB1 ability.

24

Quality offensive tackles don’t grow on trees, let alone ones who can both start and remain mostly durable. Moses started in every single game for the Washington Commanders in the six years prior to parting ways with them in 2021 and joining the New York Jets, and he’ll be a quality get for anyone needing to upgrade their QB protection.

25

Smith-Schuster is still working to earn a long-term deal somewhere after his second consecutive season of having failed to prove he deserves it. Teams will want to know he’s back to full speed after a season-ending shoulder injury, so another one-year deal feels right here.

Honorable mention