NFL free agency 2022: Seahawks agree to terms with LB Uchenna Nwosu on two-year, $20 million deal, per report

The Seattle Seahawks sought additions to their move rush and have been capable of conform to phrases with Uchenna Nwosu on a two-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Nwosu will obtain $20.5 million within the deal, $10.5 million assured.

Nwosu completed with 40 tackles and 5 sacks for the Los Angeles Chargers final season, however appeared unlikely to re-sign as soon as Los Angeles acquired Khalil Mack in a commerce final week. He completed with 17 quarterback hits, 4 passes defensed and an interception.

Nwosu completed with 40 pressures and 23 hurries in his first season with common taking part in time as a starter. He is anticipated to begin in Seattle, bolstering a Seahawks’ move rush that completed with 34 sacks — tied for 10th-fewest within the NFL.

Seattle has Kerry Hyder on the sting, however may lose Rasheem Inexperienced in free company. Inexperienced earned a possibility to begin final yr, which was extra of a product of Seattle missing edge rushers in coaching camp. The Seahawks found a gem within the former third-round choose, as Inexperienced recorded a career-high 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. Inexperienced additionally had 32 pressures and 20 hurries taking part in 67% of the defensive snaps.

Nwosu could possibly be Inexperienced’s alternative or Seattle may convey Inexperienced again within the coming days. He joins Shelby Harris as the brand new additions on the Seahawks defensive position.