NFL free agency 2022: Terron Armstead, Orlando Brown headline offensive tackle market

As we all the time do that time of 12 months, the workforce right here at CBS Sports activities has taken on the duty to preview each single place’s free agency class. Already this week, Cody Benjamin appeared on the quarterbacks, Patrik Walker previewed the operating backs and Tyler Sullivan laid out the vast receiver market.

These lists comprise among the greatest names obtainable, however nearly each NFL fan is aware of that it might be almost unattainable for the skill-position gamers to do their jobs with out the assistance of the fellows within the trenches: the offensive linemen. As a result of there are 5 positions on the road, we have cut up our preview into two lists — one for the guards and facilities and Friday’s breakdown of the tackles.

Ages for begin of 2022 season.

Terron Armstead appears very more likely to be gettable for a workforce within the tackle market this offseason. The Saints are roughly a bajillion {dollars} over the cap as soon as once more, and whereas no workforce is best at creating cap room out of skinny air than New Orleans, the departure of Sean Payton might imply the workforce is in a little bit of a transition interval. Armstead missed about half the season final 12 months, however he had been a Professional Bowler in every of the three earlier seasons. Any workforce with a younger quarterback and subpar offensive line must be , as he’d present a right away improve.

It appears very doubtless that the Chiefs will re-sign Orlando Brown, given what they surrendered to amass him through commerce and the way effectively he performed after a little bit of a sluggish begin to his first season with the workforce. If he someway makes it to unrestricted free agency, he would possibly get the biggest deal of any tackle as a result of his mixture of age and efficiency.

Once they drafted Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars elected to maintain Cam Robinson on the franchise tag, reasoning that they did not need their franchise quarterback to have a below-average left tackle and have been content material to stay with what that they had. Maybe they search for an improve (Armstead?) this time round, by which case Robinson might both slide to the best aspect of the road or be obtainable for an additional workforce’s taking.

Trent Brown has by no means performed as effectively anyplace else as he has in New England. The Patriots will presumably need to preserve their offensive line collectively if they will. It appears extremely doubtless that they will discover a option to come to an settlement that retains Brown round for not less than subsequent 12 months. A workforce with a robust offensive line coach could be prepared to take an opportunity on Brown, although, betting that they will get by to him in a approach the Raiders did not.

Morgan Moses has mainly been a league-average starter on the best aspect of the road for some time now, and he supplied related high quality play for the Jets final season. New York might deliver him again and hope it will get improved play from the inside of its offensive line and the return of Mekhi Becton, however might additionally search for extra of a long-term reply at proper tackle. If that is the route the Jets take, any person else goes to get a strong starter on the open market.

Eric Fisher is coming off a down 12 months with the Indianapolis Colts. The damage that knocked him out of the Chiefs’ Tremendous Bowl loss in 2020 affected his efficiency within the early portion of this season, and he hasn’t appeared like fairly the identical high quality participant. Nonetheless, he is a strong choice on the left aspect of the road who generally is a stopgap for a workforce that doesn’t have its long-term reply for blindside safety simply but. If he performs higher in 2022 than he did in 2021, a workforce that indicators him to a brief deal might even get a compensatory choose down the road.

Riley Reiff performed pretty effectively for the Bengals final season, and his absence had a dramatic impact on the offensive line’s efficiency down the stretch and into the playoffs. He is by no means going to be a star and he is doubtless nearing the top of his profession given his age, however very like Fisher on the left aspect, he generally is a robust stopgap choice for a workforce that desires to deliver its future proper tackle alongside extra slowly.

David Quessenberry stepped into the beginning lineup for the Titans final season and actually impressed. He’d beforehand been a swing tackle and had crammed in on the left aspect of the road, however began all 17 video games at proper tackle this previous 12 months. The Titans actually depend on their offensive line, and it would not be shocking in the event that they needed to deliver him again for an additional 12 months till they discover a longer-term resolution.

Duane Brown is actually nearing the top of his profession, however he is nonetheless a strong left tackle. The Seahawks could be in a little bit of a transition this offseason, but when they do not transfer on from Russell Wilson, it appears doubtless that they’d need to deliver his left tackle again for an additional go-around. The offensive line has been a difficulty for Seattle within the current previous, and the Seahawks would not need to make Wilson’s safety even worse. If Seattle trades Wilson, although, maybe another workforce can profit from the final 12 months or two of his profession.

Jason Peters struggled a bit throughout his season with the Chicago Bears — at first. He settled into issues a bit over the course of the season. However at 40 years outdated, it would not be shocking if he lastly hung up his spikes this offseason. He is obtained a shot at discovering himself in Canton at some point already.