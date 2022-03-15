NFL free agency 2022: Texans bring back Desmond King with two-year contract

The Houston Texans had been capable of hold one other certainly one of their free brokers, agreeing to phrases with defensive again Desmond King on a two-year contract (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). King will get a two-year, $7.5 million cope with $3.5 million assured.

King had a bounce-back season in his first 12 months in Houston, recording a career-high 93 tackles in 16 video games, He additionally had three interceptions and 6 passes defensed in 16 video games. The previous All-Professional was as soon as among the finest younger defensive backs within the recreation, having 138 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defensed in his first two season. In King’s All-Professional season (2018), he recorded 62 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and three interceptions.

King allowed a career-low 65.6% of passes to be caught in 2021, permitting simply three touchdowns as opposing quarterbacks focusing on him as the first defender recorded a 66.7 passer ranking — effectively beneath the 84.zero ranking allowed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans in 2020.

With Justin Reid off to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, King will be a part of Terrence Brooks, Eric Murray, and Tavierre Thomas within the Texans’ secondary.