NFL Sports

NFL free agency 2022: Texans bring back Desmond King with two-year contract

March 15, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


USA As we speak Photos

The Houston Texans had been capable of hold one other certainly one of their free brokers, agreeing to phrases with defensive again Desmond King on a two-year contract (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter). King will get a two-year, $7.5 million cope with $3.5 million assured.

King had a bounce-back season in his first 12 months in Houston, recording a career-high 93 tackles in 16 video games, He additionally had three interceptions and 6 passes defensed in 16 video games. The previous All-Professional was as soon as among the finest younger defensive backs within the recreation, having 138 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 15 passes defensed in his first two season. In King’s All-Professional season (2018), he recorded 62 tackles, 10 passes defensed, and three interceptions. 

King allowed a career-low 65.6% of passes to be caught in 2021, permitting simply three touchdowns as opposing quarterbacks focusing on him as the first defender recorded a 66.7 passer ranking — effectively beneath the 84.zero ranking allowed with the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans in 2020.

With Justin Reid off to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, King will be a part of Terrence Brooks, Eric Murray, and Tavierre Thomas within the Texans’ secondary. 





Source link

Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram