NFL free agency 2022: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs discussing contract extension for perennial Pro Bowl WR, per report

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs have needed to get a contract extension completed with Tyreek Hill for a while, and they look like on the verge of that taking place. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and Hill are “deep in talks” on a contract extension that can pay Hill round $20 million per yr.

Not solely would Hill turn into one of many highest-paid large receivers within the league, however the Chiefs would additionally save $12.four million in wage cap area with an extension of Hill (per Over The Cap) — who is ready to be a free agent after the 2022 season.

Hill has been one of many premier deep threats since he entered the league in 2016. Hill’s 22 performs of 50-plus yards are probably the most within the NFL since getting into the league, and the Chiefs are 15-6 in video games the place Hill data a play of 50-plus yards. He recorded a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and 9 touchdowns final season whereas averaging a career-low 11.eight yards per catch.

Hill’s 56 receiving touchdowns are third within the NFL since 2016, whereas his 6,630 yards are seventh and his 479 receptions are eighth. His 7,349 yards by way of 91 profession video games are fifth in NFL historical past for large receivers, whereas his 62 touchdowns are third amongst his place.

The Chiefs would have some cash to spend in free company with a Hill extension, certainly one of a number of personnel strikes that could possibly be on the way in which to reinforce their championship-contending roster.