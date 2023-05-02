NFL free agency 2023: Bills signing Poona Ford to one-year deal, DT turned down higher offers, per report

Poona Ford has signed with the Buffalo Bills for a one-year deal to play for a Super Bowl contender. As per NFL Network, Ford turned down extra profitable provides from different groups to sign up for the Bills. Ford, who’s simplest 27 years outdated, has been some of the most sensible free brokers to be had after the draft, and was once anticipated to signal for the reason that closing date for groups to surrender a compensatory select for signing a participant has now handed.

Ford performed for the Seattle Seahawks, and had 83 quarterback pressures around the final 3 seasons, which was once the best possible in that span for the group. He additionally had 3 sacks and 7 quarterback hits enjoying at defensive take on final season.

The Buffalo Bills had the second-ranked scoring protection and completed 6th in yards per recreation allowed final season. With the addition of Ford, in conjunction with Von Miller, DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, and Greg Rousseau, the Bills now have a deep and ambitious line of defense. Second-team members Tim Settle, A.J. Epenesa, and Shaq Lawson whole the line-up.

The lack of Ford is a blow to the Seattle Seahawks as head trainer Pete Carroll expressed his want to retain Ford right away after the draft. Carroll even referred to Ford as “one of our guys.” Seattle did draft Cameron Young to play nostril take on, however Bryan Mone is the front-runner to take that spot, whilst free agent signing Jarran Reed will guy the opposite defensive take on spot.