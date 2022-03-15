NFL free agency: Chargers to sign former Patriots Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson to five-year, $82.5 million deal

The Chargers’ large offseason continued on Monday, because the staff has agreed to phrases with Professional Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson on a five-year, $82.5 million cope with $40 million assured, as confirmed by CBS Sports activities NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

Los Angeles taken a web page from their SoFi Stadium neighbor’s playbook this summer season. Just like the Rams have beneath coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead, the Chargers have gone “all-in” this offseason with their latest acquisitions which have included buying and selling for linebacker Khalil Mack and re-signing receiver Mike Williams to a three-year deal.

A former undrafted rookie, Jackson blossomed from a spot starter right into a Professional Bowl cornerback throughout his 4 years in New England. A member of the Patriots’ Tremendous Bowl LIII championship staff, Jackson recorded 25 interceptions in New England together with 53 passes defensed, three pressured fumbles and 158 tackles.

Jackson recorded a career-high eight interceptions final season whereas main the league with 23 cross breakups. The 26-year-old’s play helped the Patriots’ protection end second within the NFL in scoring, cross protection and purple zone effectivity and fifth in third down effectivity.

The Chargers try to make sure that their 2021 season doesn’t repeat itself in 2022. At 9-8, Los Angeles missed the playoffs final yr after dropping to the rival Raiders in additional time on the ultimate day of the common season. With Mack, Williams and Jackson in tow, together with having Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler again for the ’22 season, expectations can be sky excessive for Brandon Staley and firm this fall.