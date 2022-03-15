NFL free agency: Former Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. agrees to three-year deal with Dolphins

New head coach Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins are centered on including to the offensive aspect of the ball this offseason, as after reportedly nabbing Arizona Cardinals operating again Chase Edmonds, the Dolphins have agreed to signal former Dallas Cowboys vast receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to a three-year deal value as much as $22.eight million, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Wilson will get $12.75 million assured at signing.

Wilson is coming off of his greatest season, as he caught 45 of 61 passes for 602 yards and 6 touchdowns in 16 video games with 4 begins. The Boise State product caught simply 22 mixed passes in 2019 and 2020, however was given extra alternatives within the passing sport in 2021, and he took benefit of them. Take the Las Vegas Raiders matchup on Thanksgiving for instance, as Wilson stepped into the beginning lineup and caught seven passes for 104 yards.

Wilson is the second receiver the Cowboys have misplaced within the final three days, as they traded Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns Saturday. Whereas they did re-sign Michael Gallup to a five-year deal, it’s notable that Dallas is transferring ahead with out two of its high 4 receivers from 2021.

In Miami, Wilson ought to play a extra essential position on offense. Whereas the Dolphins have DeVante Parker and a younger star in Jaylen Waddle, Wilson is one other younger, proficient goal for Tua Tagovailoa to make the most of as he continues to grown.