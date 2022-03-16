NFL free agency: Giants reportedly agree to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on 2-year deal to back up Daniel Jones

The New York Giants will now not have a backup quarterback downside. Sadly for Daniel Jones, his beginning job is on watch.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Giants agreed to phrases with Tyrod Taylor on a two-year, $11 million deal price as much as $17 million. $8.5 million is assured, which is a large funding for a backup quarterback on a group that did not have a lot to spend in free company.

New York will now have a reliable backup quarterback with loads of beginning expertise, which places Jones’ job because the beginning quarterback of the Giants on the road. Jones struggled in his third yr in New York, as he accomplished 64.3% of his passes for two,428 yards with 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions for an 84.Eight passer score. In three seasons, Jones has accomplished 62.8% of his passes to 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions (84.Three score).

A poor offensive line hasn’t helped Jones succeed within the NFL, however Jones has 36 fumbles in 38 video games, and the Giants are simply 12-25 in his begins. Jones has 49 turnovers for the reason that begin of the 2019 season, tied for third most within the league (solely Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield have extra).

Taylor began six video games for Houston in 2021, finishing 60.7% of his passes for 966 yards with 5 touchdowns to 5 interceptions and a 76.7 score. The Texans went 2-Four in his begins and had been set to journey with Taylor for almost all of the yr earlier than leaving a Week 2 sport with the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring pressure that prompted him to overlook six video games. Taylor accomplished 10 of 11 passes (90.9%) for 125 yards, one passing landing and one dashing landing for a 144.Three passer score earlier than exiting the sport. He missed six video games, which gave method for Davis Mills in Houston.

Taylor is considered one of 5 quarterbacks since 2015 to whole a minimum of 10,000 passing yards and a pair of,000 dashing yards (Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson are the others). He’s additionally simply the sixth quarterback in NFL historical past to register a minimum of 3,000 passing yards and 500 dashing yards in consecutive seasons (2015-2016).

Taylor will definitely be competing for an additional beginning job with 53 profession begins on his resume. If something, the Giants have upgraded the depth of the quarterback place.