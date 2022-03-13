NFL free agency – Mike Tannenbaum picks five available players to sign, draws up potential deals, more

It is an thrilling time of yr for all 32 NFL groups, as they’ve an opportunity to get higher and usher in impression gamers throughout their rosters. An offseason plan is really a continuum, and all of it begins subsequent week with free company.
Whereas there are at all times headliners within the free-agent pool, the strategic alternatives can typically be extra impactful than the “splash” signings. As a former NFL government with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, I’ve navigated the frenzy just a few instances, and I at all times had just a few guys I completely needed to attempt to signal every March. That was very true after I felt a participant would outperform the deal to which we have been signing him.
So I’ll put my trusty GM hat again on and counsel 5 present free brokers I would attempt to signal subsequent week — gamers who I consider can assist any roster. Generally that contribution goes past statistical impression, and I at all times search for gamers who can profit the workforce on and off the sphere. There are at all times dangers in free company, and groups will have a look at how a participant learns, his damage historical past and the way he offers with adversity. Listed here are 5 names I would pursue, the offers I would supply them and why every would make a workforce higher.
The deal I would supply: Two years, $15 million ($9 million assured)
After Nelson’s contract was terminated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in March 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles signed him for one yr at $2.5 million, although Nelson ended up incomes $four million on the prove-it deal via incentives. Now he’s again available on the market. I’ve at all times been a fan of Nelson’s recreation due to his productiveness and sturdiness.
Since 2016, he has performed at the very least 488 or extra snaps yearly, has at the very least seven passes defensed in 5 of these seasons and may line up each inside and out of doors. He is solely 29 years outdated, and depth at nook is at a premium as a result of groups are in nickel packages at the very least 65% of the time.
This deal — a mean of $7.5 million yearly — is a little bit of a elevate, however I would be getting a dependable cornerback with versatility. And since Nelson has performed greater than 90% of his groups’ defensive snaps in 5 of the previous six seasons, I count on him to get nearer to the $8.5 million per yr that he acquired from Pittsburgh earlier than the one-year deal in Philly.
One workforce to observe for Nelson: Since he’s higher in zone protection, search for the Indianapolis Colts and new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to make a powerful push, however I additionally assume the Seattle Seahawks or re-signing with the Eagles make sense.
The deal I would supply: One yr, $16 million ($10 million assured)
Trubisky hit the open market in 2021 after the Chicago Bears declined the 2017 second-overall decide’s fifth-year choice. He ended signing a one-year, $2.5 million take care of the Buffalo Payments to again up Josh Allen and be taught beneath former Payments offensive coordinator and now New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. This might show to have been a sensible alternative for Trubisky. Groups just like the Steelers, Seahawks, Colts and Carolina Panthers all want quarterbacks and must be firmly within the combine for Trubisky’s providers.
For groups searching for a QB this season, contemplate this: If Trubisky was on this yr’s draft class, I feel he would clearly be the highest signal-caller. Why not carry him in for a yr, see what you may have after which reassess subsequent offseason? The 2023 offseason will supply the likes of Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins in free company, and presumably Bryce Younger and C.J. Stroud within the draft. Greatest case, you win massive with Trubisky. Worst case, you strive once more with a a lot better crop to passers to select from. (I feel Younger might be the true deal, and if I have been a workforce that’s in want of a long-term quarterback and that might be close to the highest of the draft order in 2023, I would be fairly excited.)
Trubisky has already began 50 video games and is simply 27 years outdated. He has led his workforce to the playoffs in two seasons. Sure, he must proceed to enhance his accuracy, however due to his character, work ethic and age, he may find yourself the perfect accessible quarterback on the market. And you may signal him to an inexpensive contract.
The deal I would supply: 5 years, $117.5 million ($55 million assured)
OK, this one is a little bit of a change of tempo. This is not a worth deal on paper, because it pays out $23.5 million every year. However I consider Armstead is value each penny. He has been a front-line beginning left deal with for the previous 5 years, and his move block win charge hasn’t been decrease than 85.9% throughout that point.
Groups search for foundational left tackles for years, and people gamers not often hit free company. Particularly ones with Armstead’s capability and sturdiness. And after they do, they receives a commission. We may see two or three tackles off the board within the first 5 picks in April’s draft, additional illustrating the unimaginable worth a star at that place can present. My very first draft decide as a GM was D’Brickashaw Ferguson (fourth total in 2006), and he was an absolute bedrock for the Jets for years. It is necessary.
I feel Armstead may make one thing within the neighborhood of $22 million per yr. That is some huge cash, however he would instantly impression any workforce he signed with.
The deal I would supply: Three years, $39 million ($22.5 million assured)
Jensen is just one in every of my favourite gamers within the NFL. Some gamers play to the whistle. Jensen performs via it. He is an actual tempo-setter.
Jensen is a match for any offensive line due to the toughness and tenacity he brings to the unit. Gamers set to signal their third contract sometimes scare me, however due to Jensen’s compelling intangibles I’ll make an exception. On account of his age (turning 31 this spring), I might attempt to reduce my danger and assured cash, but when I are available in barely under Jason Kelce’s reported $14 million (on a yearly foundation) I might be signing a very good participant at acceptable worth.
Whereas Tampa Bay is clearly in a transition, it ought to attempt to re-sign him; he’ll assist preserve the championship customary that has been established there.
The deal I would supply: 4 years, $53 million ($30 million assured)
At solely 26 years outdated, Oluokun is an ascending participant who continues to enhance. I like his play pace and his capability to be a three-down participant.
Having a younger linebacker who can run sideline to sideline is crucial to taking part in efficient protection within the fashionable pass-happy NFL. Oluokun’s eventual deal ought to exceed the contract phrases of older linebackers resembling Demario Davis ($9 million per yr) and Eric Kendricks ($10 million per yr). Actually, probably the most related comp for Oluokun might be Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who signed a three-year extension final offseason for $37.5 million ($12.5 million per yr).
Simply contemplate how a lot he’s on the sphere. Oluokun had six passes defensed whereas taking part in 1,093 snaps final season. He performed 896 snaps in 15 video games the earlier yr. And over these two seasons, Oluokun mixed for 309 tackles, 5 pressured fumbles and 5 sacks. Given his age, his effectiveness on the sphere, the variety of snaps he can play every week and the dearth of comparable gamers available on the market, Oluokun may get massive cash.
