NFL free agency: Packers and Davante Adams have not discussed a new contract, per report

The Green Bay Packers are very much in a state of flux. Along with uncertainties surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future with the team, there’s also the status of Davante Adams that is in question. The first-team All-Pro receiver is set to become an unrestricted free agent later this offseason unless he and the Packers can hammer out a new deal before the start of the new league year on March 16.

As for where the two sides are at in that endeavor, it would appear they are still sitting at square one. According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, there have been no discussions between the Packers and Adams since the season ended.

Rodgers did mention Adams in his Tuesday interview with The Pat McAfee Show and even highlighted his looming free-agent status. If he’s waiting to see how that situation develops with his go-to pass-catcher, it would appear he’ll have to wait a bit longer.

Adams is the top receiver set to hit free agency and would likely fetch a deal that would reset the position entirely given his age and being considered arguably the best wideout in the league. Per Spotrac’s market value calculator, Adams could be looking at a contract that pays him an average annual salary of $25.8 million. From an AAV standpoint, that’d put him only behind Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins.

Of course, there is also another option for the Packers to ensure they’ll retain Adams for the 2022 season and that is via the franchise tag. The ability for the Packers to tag Adams just opened up on Tuesday and the team will have between now and March 8 to decide if they’ll go down that route. Should they decide to tag Adams, he’d likely net a deal around $19 million.

While no action has reportedly gone on between Adams and the Packers, it should be noted that the NFL Scouting Combine is set to occur next week in Indianapolis, which is where various agents and teams do typically start building the groundwork for free agency.