NFL free agency: Patriots re-signing running back James White to two-year deal

The New England Patriots are re-signing working again James White, in line with CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson. The 30-year-old again has reached an settlement on a two-year deal that can pay him a max determine of $7 million over that stretch, per Anderson. If White have been to achieve the max worth of his deal, he would see a slight bump in common annual worth from the one-year, $2.5 million contract he inked with the Patriots final offseason.

White informed ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that the Raiders and Patriots confirmed probably the most curiosity in his companies on the free agent market. White added to Fowler that “(New England) needed me again, that is all that issues.”

The reported curiosity by the Raiders does not come as an excessive amount of of a shock with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels now serving as the top coach in Las Vegas. McDaniels has labored with White all through the again’s profession and has simply as a lot information about his skill on the sphere and management off of it as these on the Patriots workers.

White, a four-time workforce captain, is coming off a 2021 season the place he suffered a season-ending hip harm in Week three towards the Saints. Within the two full video games he performed earlier than the harm, White did appear to be constructing a stable rapport with quarterback Mac Jones as they linked on 12 of their 13 targets for 94 yards to start the yr. He additionally rushed for 32 yards and a landing on 9 makes an attempt.

White has performed his complete NFL profession with the Patriots following the membership drafting him within the fourth spherical of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. All through his tenure, White has confirmed to be a key piece to New England’s passing assault out of the backfield and is presently second on the franchise’s receiving yards record for a working again, trailing solely Kevin Faulk by roughly 420 yards. He’s additionally eighth in franchise historical past with 381 receptions.

White now rejoins a Patriots backfield that’s headlined by Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.