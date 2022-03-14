NFL free-agency updates – Latest signings, trades, cuts, news and rumors for 2022

NFL free company formally begins at four p.m. ET Wednesday, which coincides with the beginning of the brand new league 12 months. What precedes it’s a flurry of offseason exercise that features the franchise tag interval, commerce agreements, extensions and, after all, the beginning of contract agreements as a part of the authorized negotiating window. Some groups unloaded sad veterans and unfriendly contracts to get beneath the wage cap and maybe have room so as to add new gamers. Some groups made daring strikes, significantly within the quarterback market. And on Monday and Tuesday, groups start agreeing to offers with new gamers.
We have already seen some monumental trades and franchise-changing information. Does extra pleasure await in free company? Which groups will probably be most lively in free company? What are we listening to on the commerce entrance this week? Will there nonetheless be extra motion of signal-callers?
We’re monitoring each notable NFL free-agent settlement, commerce, reduce and retirement of the offseason, with the latest strikes on the high.
MARCH 13
Heart Ryan Jensen has agreed to a three-year cope with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his agent, Mike McCartney, introduced Sunday night time. The deal is value $39 million and consists of $23 million assured, a supply informed ESPN’s Jenna Laine.
Tom Brady’s retirement lasted 40 days. Brady mentioned Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season within the NFL. The seven-time Tremendous Bowl champion introduced his resolution on Twitter and Instagram, saying he has “unfinished enterprise.”
The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday agreed to phrases on a brand new contract with quarterback Kirk Cousins, the crew introduced, giving him a direct elevate and likewise totally guaranteeing a further season in 2023 to assist alleviate their tight wage cap. The deal ensures that Cousins will stay the Vikings’ quarterback because the franchise begins a brand new period with common supervisor Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell.
Tight finish Zach Ertz, traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Philadelphia Eagles final season, agreed to phrases on a three-year contract to stick with his new membership, the crew introduced Sunday night time. The deal is value $31.65 million with $17.5 million assured, a supply informed ESPN. Ertz wished to remain in Arizona and rapidly obtained his want, at $10.55 million per 12 months.
The Dallas Cowboys have finalized a five-year, $62.5 million cope with vast receiver Michael Gallup, in keeping with sources. The deal features a $10 million signing bonus.
Broad receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who was set to change into an unrestricted free agent this week, agreed to phrases on a brand new two-year deal to stick with the Buffalo Payments.
Security Devin McCourty is returning to the New England Patriots for his 13th season, and he introduced the information on Sunday in a novel means. The deal is for one 12 months and can pay McCourty $9 million, a supply informed ESPN.
MARCH 12
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to commerce vast receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round choose to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round choose and a sixth-round choose, sources informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.
The Atlanta Falcons are restructuring quarterback Matt Ryan’s contract, reducing the $48,662,500 cap hit he was initially going to be at for the 2022 season by $12 million, in keeping with Roster Administration System. The crew transformed $7.5 million of his base wage and a $7.5 million roster bonus that was initially due subsequent week right into a signing bonus to unfold it out over extra years, which is able to give the Falcons extra room to play with. Ryan’s new cap quantity for 2022 is $36,662,500, and his new base wage is $8.75 million.
MARCH 11
New York Giants beginning center linebacker Blake Martinez will return for the 2022 season after agreeing Friday to a reworked contract, a supply informed ESPN.
A grand jury on Friday declined to indict Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following a police investigation sparked by lawsuits filed by 22 ladies who’ve accused him of harassment and sexual assault.
Maxx Crosby agreed to a multiyear extension with the Raiders on Friday. It’s a four-year, $98.98 million cope with $95 million in new cash and $53 million assured, in keeping with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
The Dallas Cowboys have launched kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight finish Blake Jarwin, liberating up round $5 million and placing them beneath the wage cap earlier than the beginning of the league 12 months subsequent week.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Jason Kelce have agreed to a brand new $14 million contract, a supply confirmed, making him the highest-paid heart within the league. Kelce, who had been mulling retirement, introduced Thursday he can be returning for his 12th NFL season.
The Chicago Bears are releasing operating again Tarik Cohen with an damage designation, a supply informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Houston Texans are signing linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year extension, a supply informed ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday.
MARCH 10
The Chicago Bears are finalizing a commerce that may ship six-time Professional-Bowl defensive finish Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, sources informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chargers are anticipated to ship their 2022 second-round draft choose and their sixth-round choose in 2023 to the Bears in return for the 31-year-old Mack, a supply mentioned.
New York Giants vast receiver Sterling Shepard is returning on a reworked one-year deal, a supply informed ESPN. The crew’s longest-tenured participant wished to return. He was beforehand signed by means of 2023. Shepard, 29, was set to make $8.5 million within the 2022 season coming off a torn Achilles in his left leg. He suffered the damage whereas making an attempt to make a reduce in a December loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington Commanders are anticipated to launch veteran security Landon Collins, creating extra salary-cap house however costing them a beneficial defender, a supply informed ESPN. Collins, who had three years left on his contract, was scheduled to depend $16.2 million towards the wage cap this season. His launch will save Washington $6.6 million towards the cap, however he’ll nonetheless depend $9.6 million in lifeless cash. In response to a supply, Washington had tried to work out a deal to decrease his cap quantity.
The Tennessee Titans introduced the discharge of Professional Bowl guard Rodger Saffold. Saffold signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Titans in 2019. He was due a $1 million roster bonus on the finish of this week. Releasing Saffold will save $10.four million in salary-cap house for the Titans. He was set to carry a $12.Eight million cap quantity this season if he wasn’t launched.
The Detroit Lions have knowledgeable exterior linebacker Trey Flowers that he will probably be launched subsequent week when the league 12 months begins, a supply informed ESPN. In a tweet Thursday, Flowers wrote: “Actually grateful for the love and the teachings!!” In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Tremendous Bowl champion one of many richest defensive gamers in soccer with a $90 million deal over 5 years with $56 million assured, however Flowers could not keep wholesome over the previous two seasons.
MARCH 9
The Indianapolis Colts are buying and selling quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for a bundle of picks, sources informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Colts will obtain the Commanders’ third-round picks in 2022 and 2023, sources mentioned. The 2023 third-rounder can change into a second-round choose if Wentz performs 70% of Washington’s snaps. The groups additionally swapped second-round picks in 2022, with the Colts transferring up from No. 47 general to No. 42. Sources informed Schefter that Washington can pay the total $28 million resulting from Wentz for the 2022 season, together with a $5 million roster bonus due subsequent week.
The Arizona Cardinals launched veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks, 29, performed at a excessive degree final season, registering 116 tackles and 4 sacks, however the Cardinals are making the transfer to offer fellow inside linebacker Zaven Collins, drafted within the first spherical final 12 months, extra enjoying time.
Offensive sort out Alejandro Villanueva introduced his retirement after seven NFL seasons, which adopted his time serving within the U.S. Military. Villanueva, 33, reached two Professional Bowls as a left sort out for the Pittsburgh Steelers, defending Ben Roethlisberger’s blind facet for six years. However Villanueva determined to name it quits after his one disappointing season in Baltimore. He struggled to interchange injured All-Professional left sort out Ronnie Stanley, permitting an NFL-worst 17 sacks final season.
MARCH 8
After weeks of negotiations, in one of many largest trades in NFL historical past, the Broncos agreed to ship a big bundle of gamers and draft picks to the Seahawks in alternate for Tremendous Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, sources informed ESPN. The Broncos agreed to commerce quarterback Drew Lock, tight finish Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round choose to the Seahawks for Wilson and a fourth-round choose, sources mentioned.
A franchise-altering day for the Seahawks continued Tuesday night with the crew informing All-Professional linebacker Bobby Wagner that he’s being launched, a supply informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The information got here hours after Schefter’s report that the Seahawks have agreed to commerce quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. The 2 franchise cornerstones who had been drafted on the identical day in 2012 now depart Seattle on the identical day 10 years later. In releasing Wagner, the Seahawks are transferring on from their longtime defensive captain and one other participant who was among the many most impactful in franchise historical past. The Wagner transfer will save the Seahawks $16.6 million in money and salary-cap house whereas leaving an enormous gap in the midst of their protection.
The Tennessee Titans managed to get a long-term deal accomplished with Harold Landry, asserting that they’ve agreed to phrases on a multiyear contract with the surface linebacker. The crew did not reveal monetary phrases, however a supply informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it is a five-year, $87.5 million contract that features $52.5 million assured. The deal got here hours after the deadline to put the franchise tag on potential free brokers. Landry, 25, is coming off of his finest season with the Titans.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers just isn’t accomplished with the Inexperienced Bay Packers simply but, and now there actually is an opportunity the four-time NFL MVP will end his profession in the identical place it began. Rodgers introduced Tuesday on Twitter that he’ll return to the Packers for the 2022 season. The edges are engaged on a brand new contract that will decrease his salary-cap determine for the 2022 season whereas giving Rodgers, 38, contractual readability properly into his 40s. Rodgers, nevertheless, mentioned a deal had not but been signed or agreed upon.
The Los Angeles Chargers and vast receiver Mike Williams have reached settlement on a multiyear deal, the crew introduced. The contract is value $60 million over three years and consists of $40 million assured and $28 million in 12 months 1, a supply informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Williams made a base wage of $15.68 million final season after the Chargers picked up his fifth-year choice.
The Cowboys restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and guard Zack Martin, creating greater than $22 million in cap room, the crew introduced. The Prescott transfer was already deliberate when he signed his huge deal final 12 months. The Cowboys added two voidable years to Martin’s contract to permit them the prospect to get more room this 12 months. Prescott had a salary-cap determine of $34.45 million, and Martin’s cap quantity was $20.191 million.
MARCH 7
Atlanta Falcons vast receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for at the least the 2022 season after playing on video games in 2021. The NFL launched a press release asserting his suspension, saying Ridley gambled on NFL video games over a five-day stretch in November 2021 when he was on the non-football damage checklist to handle his psychological well being. Ridley stepped away from soccer on Halloween, saying he wanted to get his private life so as.
FEB.27
In a stunning transfer, Buccaneers Professional Bowl left guard Ali Marpet is retiring, he introduced on Instagram. Marpet is simply 28 and completed off his first Professional Bowl season. He’s thought of arguably one of many high — if not the highest — Buccaneers offensive linemen. A supply informed ESPN that Marpet made the choice over considerations for his general well being.
