NFL head coach and GM interview tracker: Saints, Texans only HC openings with Dolphins hiring Mike McDaniel

The head coach and general manager hiring cycle is in full swing with Super Bowl LVI now set. The most recent move came from the Dolphins, who announced Sunday that they are hiring 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to be their next head coach. Two days earlier, the Jaguars announced Doug Pederson as their next coach.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported the Vikings are hiring Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach. And before that, the Raiders landed both their general manager (Dave Ziegler) and head coach (Josh McDaniels) out of New England, while the New York Giants found their new coach from Buffalo in Brian Daboll. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears were the first teams to strike, with the Broncos hiring former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and the Bears locking in on former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. That leaves the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints as the teams left searching for head coaches.

It’s time to spin the coaching and front office carousel. Below, we will track all of the head coaching candidates, general manager candidates and where they have been requested to interview.

New Orleans Saints, head coach

Pittsburgh Steelers, general manager: TBD