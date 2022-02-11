NFL Honors: Ja’Marr Chase named 2021 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year; third Bengals player to win honor

Ja’Marr Chase had arguably the greatest season for a rookie wideout in NFL history, adding to his record-setting campaign by capturing the Associated Press’ Offensive Rookie of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night. Chase is the third Bengals player to win the award, joining fellow wide receivers Eddie Brown in 1985 and Carl Pickens in 1992.

Chase finished with 81 catches for 1,455 with 13 touchdowns this season, averaging 18.0 yards per catch. Chase finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards, third in receiving touchdowns, and second in yards per catch. His 279 receiving yards in the postseason are the most by a rookie in NFL playoff history and his 1,741 combined receiving yards in the regular season and postseason are the most by any rookie in league history. At 21 years old, Chase is the youngest NFL player with multiple 100-yard receiving games in a single postseason.

The 1,455 receiving yards Chase had in the regular season are the most by any player in Bengals franchise history and the most by any rookie in the Super Bowl era. Only Bill Groman in 1960 had more receiving yards in his rookie season (1,473). His 13 receiving touchdowns trail only Randy Moss (17 in 1998) for the most in a player’s rookie season in NFL history. His 266 yards in a Week 17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs were the most in a game by a rookie in league history.

Chase also had eight receiving touchdowns of 30-plus yards, the most by any player since Jordy Nelson in 2011 and double the amount of the four players tied for second on the list this year. Only Moss (nine in 2000) had more touchdowns of 30-plus yards in a season this century.

Chase has one more game to play in a historic rookie season, yet added some hardware to the trophy case before playing in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.