NFL insider notes: League’s 2023 schedule guru explains why Lions are in season kickoff, primetime logic, more

The NFL has simply launched its schedule for the 2023 season, and as standard, lovers are reacting strongly to the perceived strengths and weaknesses in their favourite groups. The league has to juggle numerous elements when placing in combination a schedule, together with stadium availability, commute logistics, broadcast partnerships, and aggressive inequities. This yr, there are more variables than ever to believe, together with the potential of a couple of short-week video games and the truth that highway groups not get to select which community publicizes their Sunday afternoon video games.
Before the schedule was once formally launched, Mike North, the NFL’s Vice President of Broadcast Planning, took a while to talk about the method. When requested about why the Detroit Lions had been selected to stand off in opposition to the Kansas City Chiefs for the season opener, he defined that it was once a perfect tale regardless of which house opponent was once selected. As North notes, the Lions have labored onerous to play their method into nationwide home windows.
The Green Bay Packers, in spite of some uncertainty about the way forward for their quarterback place, are nonetheless a countrywide emblem and will probably be smartly represented at the NFL’s nationwide tv schedule. North means that this means the league expects them to be related and aggressive.
One scorching subject of dialog has been the New York Jets, who are scheduled for a whopping six primetime video games this season. North unearths that the Jets had been going to be in nationwide tv home windows it doesn’t matter what, given their forged schedule and the truth that any AFC East sport might be related. However, the reality that they’ve signed a long run Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers makes their video games even more compelling for lovers.
Other attention-grabbing information about the 2023 schedule come with the truth that the rematches of each convention name video games will happen later in the season, and that the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans are the one two groups now not lately scheduled to play all the way through a major time or nationally televised sport. However, that is matter to switch in accordance with how their seasons cross.
North additionally spoke concerning the luck of the NFL’s tripleheader on Christmas Day, which drew a median of twenty-two.9 million audience throughout 3 video games. This yr’s lineup comprises Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, and Ravens-49ers. When requested about the potential of a Tuesday sport on Christmas Day in 2024, North demurred however did not completely rule it out.
Overall, placing in combination an NFL schedule is a posh and difficult procedure, however one who guarantees that lovers get to look thrilling matchups and compelling storylines all through the season.