NFL Mock Draft 2022: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, new HC Mike McDaniel brings wide-zone offense to Miami

Alabama • Jr • 6’7″ / 350 lbs Projected Workforce

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

sixth POSITION RNK

2nd If the Jaguars are aggressive in free company and signal Terron Armstead, then it doesn’t mechanically imply they might not take into account Neal. Nevertheless, it opens the door for them to draft the very best participant obtainable. Neal performed proper deal with beforehand, so he might simply be the bookend reverse Armstead.

Michigan • Sr • 6’6″ / 265 lbs Projected Workforce

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

2nd Hutchinson to Detroit seems like a lock until Jacksonville takes him No. 1 general. The narrative that he has already immersed himself into that group and could be a tradition match for Dan Campbell’s workforce is completely true and shouldn’t be missed. His expertise justifies consideration this early.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Houston PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Houston might take an edge rusher, offensive lineman or cornerback. Nothing is off the desk. The Texans employed a defensive-minded head coach. If he has any say within the personnel, then it’s affordable to counsel he is perhaps taken with including a defensive participant. Stingley has some manufacturing questions over the previous two years, however his efficiency in the course of the 2019 season goes to lead one workforce to take an opportunity on him excessive.

Oregon • Soph • 6’5″ / 258 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Thibodeaux looks like he desires to be in a much bigger market, so he will get his want with New York deciding on him at No. Four general. The Jets ought to get a wholesome Carl Lawson again this season, so the thought of pairing him with Thibodeaux and Quinnen Williams has to be thrilling.

NC State • Soph • 6’4″ / 320 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

ninth POSITION RNK

4th Many mocked Dave Gettleman’s conventional strategy to constructing a soccer workforce, and but the draft technique has not modified in his absence. It made sense for New York to take into account an offensive lineman when Gettleman was employed, and it nonetheless is smart at the moment. If Daniel Jones goes to have an opportunity, then the offensive line play has to be sound.

Mississippi State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Workforce

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

eighth POSITION RNK

third It’s onerous to envision a situation through which Carolina doesn’t trade for, signal or draft a quarterback. On this situation, let’s fake that the Panthers traded a non-first spherical choose or signed a mid-tier veteran and need to enhance his safety. Cross is an athletic deal with who’s nice in go safety and nonetheless studying the finer factors of run blocking.

Purdue • Jr • 6’4″ / 275 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

11th POSITION RNK

third Karlaftis is a bit polarizing. Some view him within the latter stage of the primary spherical whereas others, together with myself, have him within the prime 10. He’s a mature go rusher who’s simply as able to doing the soiled work and aiding in run protection as he’s speeding the passer. His monitor report of manufacturing dates again to his true freshman marketing campaign.

USC • Jr • 6’5″ / 210 lbs Projected Workforce

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

4th Calvin Ridley trade winds have picked up to gale pressure, and there might be motion on the NFL Mix. Whether or not or not he returns, Atlanta could be clever to tackle the vast receiver place. Kyle Pitts is a unbelievable outlet, however the workforce doesn’t need to be able the place all defensive eyes are locked in on him.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’3″ / 220 lbs Projected Workforce

Seattle PROSPECT RNK

22nd POSITION RNK

third Seattle begrudgingly trades Russell Wilson and desires to get him out of the NFC. In return, the Seahawks get a treasure trove of picks, together with the No. 9 general choice, which was used on Pickett. I don’t have a first-round grade on the previous Pitt Panther, however really feel it’s possible he’ll taken inside the primary spherical.

Cincinnati • Jr • 6’2″ / 188 lbs Projected Workforce

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

2nd New York tackle two cornerstone items of its protection with the choices of edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and now Gardner. It’s simple to envision Robert Saleh’s protection coming along with Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Thibodeaux and Gardner as tent poles. If Zach Wilson can take a step ahead in his profession, the Jets could be a workforce poised for a big leap.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’4″ / 220 lbs Projected Workforce

Washington PROSPECT RNK

third POSITION RNK

1st Washington is claimed to be aggressively pursuing assist on the quarterback place. Within the occasion that these choices don’t work out, the Commanders keep put and choose Hamilton, who’s arguably the very best participant within the draft. The counterargument is that the franchise has invested loads into the protection and, and not using a quarterback, it’s simple to see the way it might all unravel.

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 260 lbs Projected Workforce

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

fifth Minnesota has had some unconventional struggles with the sting rusher place, so it could profit the workforce to add some stability. Johnson, a switch from Georgia, was sensational this previous season earlier than elevating his inventory much more eventually month’s Senior Bowl.

Arkansas • Jr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

17th POSITION RNK

third Cleveland has its alternative of vast receivers exterior of Drake London. It elects to take Burks, who’s a much bigger physique who can contribute within the run recreation in addition to be a matchup nightmare together with his mixture of measurement and pace. The Browns needs to be inventive in the way in which he’s used.

Georgia • Sr • 6’3″ / 315 lbs Projected Workforce

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

44th POSITION RNK

fifth Wyatt was one other standout performer on the Senior Bowl, however I’d argue his tape already validated him as a first-round choice. Georgia used a whole lot of stunts and misdirection alongside its defensive entrance to create chaos, however Wyatt has proven the power and agility to push the pocket. Baltimore wants to get youthful and cheaper alongside the defensive position.

Washington • Soph • 5’11” / 195 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

sixth McDuffie and Clemson’s Andrew Sales space Jr. are going to be standard projections for the Eagles within the first spherical contemplating they’ve three choices. Each gamers fall into the bucket of getting performed a whole lot of zone in school, and that’s what Philadelphia confirmed final season.

Utah • Jr • 6’3″ / 235 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd With their second alternative, the Eagles add a rangy linebacker who excels in getting off blocks and making performs at or close to the road of scrimmage. He has grown in go protection as nicely. Jalen Hurts has acquired assist in Philadelphia, so it’s unlikely the workforce makes a change at quarterback. It permits it to be extra aggressive in upgrading different spots on an aged roster.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’0″ / 192 lbs I anticipate Los Angeles to franchise tag Mike Williams on the very least, however don’t rule out a large receiver. It will not be a shock if the workforce moved on from both Keenan Allen or Williams in 2023. Within the meantime, followers noticed the affect of three receivers on the sector for Joe Burrow this season. Let Justin Herbert flambé!

Ole Miss • Jr • 6’2″ / 205 lbs Projected Workforce

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

20th POSITION RNK

1st Sean Payton and Drew Brees are gone, which opens the door for a recent begin. Corral would give the franchise some invigoration, which might hopefully lead to success that continues for one more decade-plus. He confirmed fast decision-making and acquired the ball out shortly this season, which has been a trademark of the Saints offense lately.

Georgia • Jr • 6’5″ / 275 lbs Projected Workforce

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

25th POSITION RNK

1st With the choice of Walker, Philadelphia has upgraded all three ranges of its protection. The offense has an identification grounded within the run recreation, so so long as it has the linemen to block, as well as to Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, the Eagles needs to be positive on that aspect of the ball. Upgrading the protection is a obligatory evil of making certain a seamless transition from aged items on the roster to a new order.

North Carolina • Jr • 6’1″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

48th POSITION RNK

4th It’s going to look loads completely different with Howell below heart relative to what followers have come to anticipate from Ben Roethlisberger. Stature apart, Howell ought to permit the workforce to push the ball extra vertically whereas taking some strain off of the run recreation. The offensive line nonetheless wants to be addressed.

Ohio State • Sr • 6’1″ / 188 lbs Projected Workforce

New England PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

fifth New England pounces on the possibility to take one of many prime vast receivers on this class. After I consider the Patriots, I consider gamers who usually are not flashy however know what is predicted of them and execute. Mac Jones is that sort of participant and Olave is as nicely. He is an effective route runner who could make important performs for that offense.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 189 lbs Projected Workforce

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Conversely, Las Vegas IS a flashy franchise. It desires the large names and the athletic specimens. Williams confirmed he can stretch defenses vertically when wholesome. He would have been one of many quickest performers on the NFL Mix had he not gotten injured. With Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Williams, the Raiders can focus consideration on the protection and offensive line.

Michigan • Jr • 6’5″ / 250 lbs Projected Workforce

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

sixth Arizona was aggressive in constructing a Tremendous Bowl-caliber roster final season, and it simply didn’t come to fruition. If the Cardinals take a step again and permit Chandler Jones to stroll in free company, then Ojabo is an effective substitute.

Georgia • Jr • 6’0″ / 225 lbs Projected Workforce

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Dean is a participant who’s comfy dealing with the soiled work {that a} protection requires. He’s going to blow up lead blocks and struggle via double groups. His presence frees up Micah Parsons much more to make performs.

Georgia • Soph • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Workforce

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

27th POSITION RNK

2nd I believe again to that recreation in opposition to New England when Buffalo couldn’t cease the run. Mac Jones threw for 17 yards and the Patriots emerged victorious. Davis is a participant who provides restricted pass-rushing upside, however his presence permits the workforce to repair its run protection in a single fell swoop.

Northern Iowa • Jr • 6’7″ / 321 lbs Projected Workforce

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

11th After re-grouping from the Isaiah Wilson debacle, Tennessee swings again round for a second try at a long-term answer at proper deal with. Penning is a bodily participant who strives to finish each play together with his defender on the bottom. The Titans want that sort of tenacity within the run recreation.

Penn State • Sr • 5’11” / 184 lbs Projected Workforce

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

56th POSITION RNK

seventh The lack of Antonio Brown might imply extra alternative for Tyler Johnson, but it surely felt as if Tampa Bay did not have anybody to flip to when Brown departed. I might see Dotson being added as that speedster who can function in any respect three ranges and take the highest off of defenses in that Bruce Arians scheme.

Central Michigan • Jr • 6’7″ / 305 lbs Projected Workforce

Inexperienced Bay PROSPECT RNK

29th POSITION RNK

sixth Elgton Jenkins’ play at left deal with within the absence of David Bakhtiari was commendable, however he’s higher suited enjoying inside. Inexperienced Bay wants extra stability alongside that unit, and Raimann is a prospect who might be the answer at proper deal with for a decade.

Iowa • Jr • 6’3″ / 290 lbs Projected Workforce

Miami PROSPECT RNK

fifth POSITION RNK

1st Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is probably going to run a wide-zone Shanahan-esque scheme that depends on mobility in area. As Miami searches for offensive line upgrades, I’d love to see it signal Terron Armstead and draft Linderbaum.

Minnesota • Sr • 6’4″ / 265 lbs Projected Workforce

Kansas Metropolis PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Kansas Metropolis will get some youthful invigoration to its go rush as Mafe replaces Melvin Ingram. His presence ought to take a few of the strain off of Chris Jones. Considered as a late riser, Mafe is a prospect with plus athleticism who checks all of the containers as a well-rounded participant.

Boston School • Sr • 6’3″ / 316 lbs Projected Workforce

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

37th POSITION RNK

seventh A powerful Senior Bowl efficiency from Johnson has the inside offensive lineman firmly within the dialog of first-round consideration. Cincinnati desperately wants to improve its inside offensive line, and the Boston School product is somebody with the flexibility to play guard or heart.