NFL News Roundup: AJ Brown makes bold claim, Pro Bowl center calls it quits and more

There may be at all times a lot happening within the NFL. With OTAs beginning up, many want to see who’s there and who is not. Gamers’ contracts which can be to be renewed will usually see gamers sit out this a part of the offseason program.
That, together with a number of different information reviews relating to all 32 NFL groups, floods social media channels and the like. Here’s a roundup of the newest information headlines throughout the NFL.
AJ Brown makes daring declare relating to Eagles receivers
Brown mentioned on Friday:
“In my view, Smitty is a large receiver No. 1. And he going in opposition to a cornerback No. 2, I count on Smitty to dominate. Simply taking strain off one another. Even being on the identical sides, so you may’t actually double. It is nice having one other nice wideout moreover you.”
Alex Mack retires from the NFL after 13 seasons
“I would like him to get all of the enjoyment that he probably can, feed his head so he is usually a 10-sack man, nice. But when 10’s the quantity, I am going for 20. You’ve got simply bought to go on the market and compete. It is simply going to be a race to the quarterback, prefer it or not. I am excited.”