NFL News Roundup: AJ Brown makes bold claim, Pro Bowl center calls it quits and more

There may be at all times a lot happening within the NFL. With OTAs beginning up, many want to see who’s there and who is not. Gamers’ contracts which can be to be renewed will usually see gamers sit out this a part of the offseason program.

That, together with a number of different information reviews relating to all 32 NFL groups, floods social media channels and the like. Here’s a roundup of the newest information headlines throughout the NFL.

AJ Brown makes daring declare relating to Eagles receivers