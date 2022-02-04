NFL odds, picks, line, spread, predictions for 2022 Super Bowl: Model backing under in Rams vs. Bengals

Three years ago, Zac Taylor was the Rams’ quarterbacks coach under Sean McVay when Los Angeles made it to the Super Bowl. Now, pupil and teacher will be on opposite sidelines for Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13. It’s debatable as to which coach has the advantage in the 2022 Super Bowl after they worked together for two years, but Vegas has spoken in regards to the 2022 Super Bowl favorite. Caesars Sportsbook lists McVay’s Rams as 4.5-point favorites in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds.

The over-under sits at 48.5, as Rams vs. Bengals features two top-10 offenses. Will the Rams win their first Super Bowl as residents of Los Angeles, or will the Bengals win their first title ever? Which side should you back with your Super Bowl 56 bets? All of the Rams vs. Bengals odds are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks now.

One of the model’s strongest Super Bowl picks is that Bengals vs. Rams goes Under 48.5 points. Lost in the hype of Joe Burrow’s epic sophomore season is that he was sacked a league-high 51 times during the regular season and has also gone down an NFL-high 12 times this postseason. His 63 times sacked this season are the most ever for a player entering the Super Bowl.

Now, Burrow must deal with a team that ranked third in the league with 50 sacks. The Rams have been even better at getting to the quarterback than that number indicates, as Von Miller didn’t start making an impact until Week 15. The former Super Bowl MVP, who had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50, has seven in his last seven games.

With Miller, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd, the Rams have three players with double-digit sacks who can disrupt Cincinnati’s offensive game plan. The model projects the Rams to sack Burrow four times, and the Bengals’ offense has vastly underperformed when Burrow has gone down that often, averaging just 22.6 points per game. The model has the Under (48.5) hitting in well over 50 percent of the time.

Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals (+4.5, 48.5)