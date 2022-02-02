NFL odds, picks, line, spread, predictions for 2022 Super Bowl: Model eyeing under in Rams vs. Bengals

The Bengals and Rams needed comeback wins on last Sunday to advance to the 2022 Super Bowl. The Rams were down 10 points to the 49ers, while the Bengals overcame an 18-point deficit to the Chiefs. Neither team hopes they’re in that position in Super Bowl 56, but they’ve both shown the resiliency needed to bounce back. The Rams are listed as 4.5-point favorites in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

The total has steadily decreased since opening at 50. In fact, the latest Super Bowl over-under is currently at 48.5 as the two teams amazingly scored the same number of points during the regular season. Which side should you back with your Super Bowl bets and how should you play the over-under? All of the Rams vs. Bengals odds are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Super Bowl 2022 odds and locked in picks for Rams vs. Bengals. Head here to see every pick.

Top Super Bowl LVI predictions

One of the model’s strongest Super Bowl picks is that Bengals vs. Rams goes Under 48.5 points. The teams are a combined 5-1 to the under in the 2022 NFL playoffs, with only the furious comeback in Rams vs. Buccaneers going over.

Even though the Rams are listed as the road team, they are playing in their home venue of SoFi Stadium. Over the team’s last seven games in SoFi, the under has hit six times. While the Bengals will technically be the home team of Super Bowl 56, they will have to travel to Los Angeles. Cincinnati has seen its last five games away from Paul Brown Stadium hit the under.

SportsLine’s model sees those trends continuing due, in part, to both teams attempting to establish the run. It projects more rushing attempts than pass completions for each side, which means the teams will be more methodical in their approaches. With the respective ground games taking center stage, the model projects 47 combined points. Thus, it has the Under (48.5) hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Super Bowl 56 picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Super Bowl LVI. It also says one team wins on the money line much more often than their odds imply, potentially setting up a healthy payday. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which Super Bowl picks can you make with confidence, and which team is a must-back? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals (+4.5, 48.5)