NFL odds, picks, line, spread, predictions for 2022 Super Bowl: Model eyes under in Rams vs. Bengals

With SoFi Stadium hosting Sunday’s 2022 Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Metro will host its eighth Super Bowl ever. That trails only Miami (11) and New Orleans (10) for the most in a region, and Super Bowl 56 also marks just the second time a team will play in its home stadium. The Rams won’t have to travel far, although they will dress in the visitors’ locker room since the AFC gets the home team designation for the game. The Rams are listed as 3.5-point favorites in the latest 2022 Super Bowl odds at Caesars Sportsbook, down a half-point from the opening line.

The Buccaneers were underdogs in last year’s game and easily romped over the Chiefs by 22 points to win in their home stadium. Should you take the underdog Bengals with your 2022 Super Bowl bets, or should you back the team playing in its home stadium? All of the Rams vs. Bengals odds are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the 2022 Super Bowl on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Super Bowl 2022 odds and locked in picks for Rams vs. Bengals. Head here to see every pick.

Top Super Bowl LVI predictions

One of the model’s strongest Super Bowl picks is that Bengals vs. Rams goes Under 48.5 points. The under is 3-0 for the Bengals in the 2022 NFL playoffs, with all three games having 48 or fewer total points through regulation. Cincinnati has found a way to have low-scoring games against three different types of offenses, each bringing their own strengths to the table. It faced the Raiders’ No. 6 passing offense, Tennessee’s No. 5 rushing offense and the Chiefs’ No. 3 total offense.

The Rams’ postseason games have leaned to the under as well. Two of their three playoff games have gone under, with both games taking place at the site of Super Bowl 56, SoFi Stadium. The model is calling for at least three turnovers and four field goal attempts, which means plenty of drives will end without touchdowns. SportsLine’s model has 47 total points being scored, and thus, the under hits in well over 50 percent of simulations.

How to make Super Bowl 56 picks

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in Super Bowl LVI. It says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So which Super Bowl picks can you make with confidence, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60 percent of the time? Check out the latest Super Bowl LVI odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out.

Super Bowl odds, spreads, lines, schedule

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl 56: Rams vs. Bengals (+4, 48.5)