NFL owners approve bylaw allowing teams to have third quarterback on game day without using active roster spot

The National Football League (NFL) owners have just lately authorized a brand new bylaw that permits teams to have a third active quarterback on game days. This new quarterback is probably not counted in opposition to the workforce’s to be had roster spots as according to the respectable affirmation by means of CBS Sports NFL Insider, Jonathan Jones.

Under the brand new bylaw, teams are approved to designate an emergency quarterback who can also be activated within the tournament that the workforce’s first two quarterbacks are both injured or disqualified. However, the emergency quarterback should go out the game if the clinical personnel clears both of the injured quarterbacks to go back. The emergency quarterback would once more be eligible to play within the tournament of every other emergency. Furthermore, a workforce can’t use an emergency quarterback if 3 quarterbacks are already on the active game day roster.

The ruling comes not up to 4 months after the 49ers had been compelled to flip to working again Christian McCaffrey to play quarterback all through the NFC Championship game. McCaffrey tried one move after each Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson sustained accidents all through San Francisco’s 31-7 loss in Philadelphia.

The NFL had a third-quarterback rule from 1991 to 2010 the place every workforce was once approved to get dressed an emergency third quarterback. If the third quarterback got here into the game within the first 3 quarters, their different two quarterbacks had been prohibited from re-entering the game.

According to the document, Jacob Eason, the 49ers’ follow squad quarterback closing season, would most likely have entered the NFC name game if San Francisco had the choice of using a third quarterback. Although it almost definitely would now not have modified the end result, it could have no less than given the 49ers a real quarterback as an alternative of getting to flip to McCaffrey.

49ers GM John Lynch commented, “I don’t know if having a third guy would’ve [helped], but it would’ve been a lot better than being in the wildcat for the rest of the game,” by the use of NBC Sports.

The 49ers can take solace in inspiring the bylaw that was once handed, as it’s going to very much scale back the possibilities of every other championship game the place a working again is compelled to play underneath middle.