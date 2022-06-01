NFL Player Deshaun Watson Now Facing 23 Civil Lawsuits as Another Massage Therapist Comes Forward

Having escaped indictment from two grand juries, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was dealing with 22 lawsuits from girls accusing him of sexual misconduct. That quantity is at 23 after one other girl filed a lawsuit Tuesday, in response to NFL.com.
On this newest lawsuit, Nia Smith, who labored for A New U Salon Spa in Houston, met with the quarterback 3 times between June 2020 and Sept. 2020. As soon as once more, the 26-year-old NFL participant denied the sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations made in opposition to him.
“Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, simply as he has since she first mentioned them with members of our agency in March of final yr,” Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, mentioned in an announcement. “She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The one factor new about her contentions is the embellishment making them extra excessive than prior variations. Deshaun’s denial stays the identical.”
The lawsuit was filed after Smith watched a section about Watson and the lawsuits filed in opposition to him on HBO’s Actual Sports activities with Bryant Gumbel.
“In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the braveness of the victims prepared to step ahead and converse, and was extraordinarily displeased by Watson and his authorized workforce’s mistreatment and revictimization of the plaintiffs,” the brand new lawsuit states. “But it surely was Watson himself claiming that even now he has ‘no regrets’ and has executed nothing incorrect that solidified her resolve. She brings this case looking for minimal compensation, however to acquire a court docket discovering that Watson’s conduct was incorrect.”
Earlier this yr, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell mentioned Watson may nonetheless be suspended by the league.
In March, Watson agreed to waive his no-trade clause with the Houston Texans with a purpose to obtain a five-year, totally assured $230 million contract from the Cleveland Browns, a transfer that was broadly criticized by followers and media.