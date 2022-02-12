NFL Playoffs: 2022 Super Bowl date, time, live stream, TV channel for Rams vs. Bengals

The stage is set. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals have made it to Super Bowl LVI and are ready to square off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a matter of days! Now it’s time to crown a champion for the longest season in NFL history: 17 regular-season games over 18 weeks.

NFL Championship Sunday picked up where the exciting divisional round left off, with an AFC Championship Game that came down to the wire.

The Cincinnati Bengals rallied from an 18-point deficit to take a 24-21 lead over the host Kansas City Chiefs, but as he often does, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs down the field for the game-tying field goal by Harrison Butker with no time left in regulation.

In overtime, the Chiefs won the coin toss but Mahomes threw an interception to give the Bengals the ball at their own 45. Joe Burrow drove Cincinnati into field goal range for rookie kicker Evan McPherson, who connected on a 31-yarder to send the underdog Bengals to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Sunday’s nightcap was just as exciting as the Los Angeles Rams avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers with a 20-17 win thanks to a late field goal by Matt Gay.

Here are the dates and times for the remainder of the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 16

Monday, Jan. 17

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

(6) 49ers 13, (1) Packers 10

(4) Bengals 19, (1) Titans 16

Sunday, Jan. 23

(2) Chiefs 42, (3) Bills 36, OT

(4) Rams 30, (2) Buccaneers 27

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

AFC Championship

(4) Bengals 27, (2) Chiefs 24, OT

NFC Championship

(4) Rams 20, (6) 49ers 17

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

Bengals vs. Rams in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)