NFL Releases International Games: Dallas Cowboys Headed to London in 2022?

February 28, 2022
Al Lindsey
FRISCO – London calling?

After the NFL on Monday announced the home teams for its five international games next season, the Dallas Cowboys could be headed for London in 2022. They are the potential road team in games against the Green Bay Packers or Jacksonville Jaguars.

The league is expected to release its full 2022 schedule May 12.

With an expanded international footprint, the Arizona Cardinals will be the home team for a game in Mexico City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will “host” a game in Munich, Germany.





