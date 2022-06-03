NFL Rookies Making Waves at 2022 OTAs | Bleacher Report

1 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty Pictures

The Indianapolis Colts made the daring offseason acquisitions of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It was the correct time for them to make aggressive modifications after stalling out with Carson Wentz below middle final yr. For this crew to change into an AFC contender, although, it wants extra dependable playmaking at receiver.

Accidents decimated a gifted group that has included T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell. Hilton hasn’t performed a full season since 2018 and is a free agent, whereas Campbell hasn’t performed greater than seven video games in any of his three campaigns.

So the Colts drafted former Cincinnati Bearcat star receiver Alec Pierce within the third spherical.

At, 6’3″, 211 kilos, Pierce is a big-bodied vertical menace like Michael Pittman Jr. (6’4″, 223 lbs). Ryan’s precision ought to mesh properly with Pierce’s sport, which is not predicated on separation. Throughout rookie OTAs, Pierce has proven potential of selecting up the second receiver function behind Pittman.

The possession receiver might want to end catches in visitors, and Zak Keefer of The Athletic famous he had two toe-tap touchdowns in the course of the crew’s red-zone train. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star famous he had not seen Pierce drop a go by means of the weekend OTAs, chatting with his reliability. This needs to be music to Ryan’s ears.

The Colts have a younger, dynamic set of rising abilities with Pittman, working again Jonathan Taylor and Pierce. The bar for AFC rivalry has risen immensely over the previous couple of offseasons as stars relocated to the convention. Pierce may have extra stress on him to provide early than most Day 2 rookies will.