NFL Scouting Combine 2022 tracker: Measurements, best individual performances from Indianapolis

This week, 324 players from 106 schools are in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Each of these players are looking to improve their draft stock while possibly finding their future NFL team in the process.

On Thursday, we compiled the top results from the quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends who took part in on-field drills. Below are each of the top individual performances from Indianapolis, as several players surely improved their draft stocks by virtue of their performances.

Fans should also check out our complete NFL Draft coverage throughout the next several weeks ahead of the 2022 draft.

Wide receivers

For official measurements, click here.

Notable 40-yard dash times

Calvin Austin III (Memphis): 4.32

Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee): 4.32

Danny Gray (SMU): 4.33

Bo Melton (Rutgers): 4.34

Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame): 4.37

Skyy Moore (Western Michigan): 4.39

Jahan Dotson (Penn State): 4.41

Jalen Nailor (Michigan State): 4.46

Ty Fryfogle (Indiana): 4.49

Treylon Burks (Arkansas): 4.50

Notable verticals

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati): 40.5″

Isaiah Weston (Northern Iowa): 40″

Ty Fryfogle: 39″

Calvin Austin III: 39″

Kevin Austin Jr.: 39″

Christian Watson (North Dakota State): 38.5″

Jalen Nailor: 38″

Bo Melton: 38″

Tyquan Thornton (Baylor): 36.5″

Erik Ezukanma (Texas Tech): 36.5″

Notable broad jumps

Christian Watson: 11’04”

Isaiah Weston: 11’03”

Calvin Austin III: 11’03”

Devon Williams (Oregon): 11’01”

Kevin Austin Jr.: 11′

Tyquan Thornton: 10’10”

Jalen Nailor: 10’08”

Ty Fryfogle: 10’07”

Erik Ezukanma: 10’06”

Danny Gray: 10’06”

Tight Ends

For official measurements, click here.

Notable official 40-yard dash times

Chigoziem Okonkwo (Maryland): 4.52 seconds

Jelani Woods (Virginia): 4.61

Grant Calcaterra (SMU) 4.62

Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State): 4.63

Greg Dulcich (UCLA): 4.70

Connor Heyward (Michigan State): 4.72

Cole Turner (Nevada): 4.76

Peyton Hendershot (Indiana): 4.80

Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin): 4.81

Austin Allen (Nebraska): 4.83

Woods, Okonkwo impress in TE workouts

Virginia’s Jelani Woods led all tight ends with 24 bench press reps. A projected Day 3 draft pick, Woods then put up the second-fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends. Woods also impressed during his on-field workout. During his lone season at Virginia, the 6-foot-7 Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

Chigoziem Okonkwo ran the fastest 40-yard dash time among tight ends with a 4.52. He did look a little slower running the gauntlet drill, but had one of the better workouts of this group. Per NFL Media’s Peter Schrager, he’s interviewed well this week, and has made an impression on scouts.

Michigan State’s Connor Heyward, the younger brother of Steelers All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, had a solid day that included an impressive performance during the sled drill. UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich was solid in the 40 as well as during the bench press, but he really stood out during the gauntlet drill, as he barely broke stride while catching every pass thrown his way.