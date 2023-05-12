NFL ‘Thursday Night Football’ 2023 schedule: Times, how to live stream, watch every game

Thursday has advanced from an evening reserved for TV’s largest sitcoms to a marquee night for the NFL. The NFL has been enjoying video games on Thursday night time since 2006, as some way to kick off the NFL’s upcoming slate of video games.

Amazon Prime Video is the NFL’s unique “Thursday Night Football” spouse for the 2023 season, which has up to now aired on CBS, NBC and Fox. Each game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Below is an inventory of the Thursday night time video games for the 2023 season:

Week 2 (Sept. 14): Vikings at Eagles

Week 3 (Sept. 21): Giants at 49ers

Week 4 (Sept. 28): Lions at Packers

Week 5 (Oct. 5): Bears at Commanders

Week 6 (Oct. 12): Broncos at Chiefs

Week 7 (Oct. 19): Jaguars at Saints

Week 8 (Oct. 26): Buccaneers at Bills

Week 9 (Nov. 2): Titans at Steelers

Week 10 (Nov. 9): Panthers at Bears

Week 11 (Nov. 16): Bengals at Ravens

Week 13 (Nov. 24): Dolphins at Jets (“Black Friday Football”)

Week 14 (Dec. 7): Patriots at Steelers

Week 15 (Dec. 14): Chargers at Raiders

Week 16 (Dec. 21): Saints at Rams

Week 17 (Dec. 28): Jets at Browns