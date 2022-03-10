NFL Week 3 takeaways, stat leaders – Bills survive, but the Falcons collapse

Week Three within the NFL was fairly wild. The Payments practically fell to the Rams after taking a giant lead, however quarterback Josh Allen led an eventful last drive to maneuver Buffalo to 3-0. The Falcons did fall to the Bears, dropping their second double-digit lead in as many weeks. The Titans snuck previous the Vikings, the injury-riddled 49ers had no downside with the Giants and the Steelers saved the Texans winless. Oh, and the Eagles and Bengals tied?
Within the afternoon slate, the Seahawks marched again to beat the Cowboys behind Russell Wilson’s second straight five-TD passing efficiency, and the Lions lastly acquired a win — on a subject aim within the closing seconds.
All that and extra in Week 3’s largest takeaways from NFL Nation.
Standout performer for LAR-BUF: Josh Allen, 311 passing yards, Four TDs, 1 speeding TD
Josh Allen is the actual deal. Dealing with a late-game deficit for the second consecutive week, Allen led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive to safe the Payments’ third win of the 12 months. He took lengthy sacks, he ran for his life and he dedicated inexcusable penalties, however finally, he did what it took to win the sport. His third straight 300-yard recreation provides him greater than 1,000 passing yards; his scorching begin is just not a fluke. — Marcel Louis-Jacques
The Rams can take solace in departing Buffalo simply wanting a historic come-from-behind win. Dealing with a 25-point deficit early within the third quarter, the Rams compelled two turnovers and scored touchdowns on 4 consecutive possessions to take a 32-28 lead earlier than they finally fell to the Payments. Halftime changes on protection proved vital after the Rams didn’t disrupt Allen within the first half. And offensively, quarterback Jared Goff discovered a rhythm with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods within the second half. — Lindsey Thiry
Standout performer for LV-NE: Sony Michel, 117 speeding yards
A working recreation revival led the Patriots previous the Raiders on Sunday. Sony Michel ran with a renewed power in making a decisive assertion to maintain his job because the staff’s No. 1 again as Damien Harris turns into eligible to return from injured reserve this week. And eight-year veteran Rex Burkhead registered his first profession three-touchdown recreation. In all, the Patriots eclipsed 200 yards speeding for the second time this season, marking the primary time they’ve had 200 speeding yards twice inside the first three video games of a season since 1983. — Mike Reiss
The Raiders stumbled throughout themselves after completely dominating early once they might have taken a three-score lead. However self-inflicted wounds within the guise of penalties, turnovers by Derek Carr (twice, together with a late strip sack for a TD in the long run zone) and Josh Jacobs, a missed subject aim and the shortcoming to make the most of momentum early in every half spelled the Raiders’ doom as they fell to 2-1. — Paul Gutierrez
Standout performer for TEN-MIN: Stephen Gostkowski, 6-for-6 FGs, together with 51-, 54- and 55-yarders
The Titans’ protection continues to be a query after giving up 464 yards of whole offense to the beforehand struggling Vikings assault. That is two consecutive weeks by which groups have gained greater than 450 yards towards Tennessee. Dalvin Cook dinner rushed for a career-high 181 yards, and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson had 175 receiving yards. However the Titans at the moment are 3-Zero for the primary time since 2008, and so they’ll have a tricky matchup subsequent week when the 3-Zero Steelers come to city. — Turron Davenport
What’s it going to take for the Vikings to keep away from one other monumental collapse once they hit the highway for Houston and Seattle in Weeks Four and 5? Minnesota is the primary staff in NFL historical past to have one participant report 175 speeding yards and one other participant report 175 receiving yards in the identical recreation, based on Elias Sports activities Bureau analysis, and the Vikings nonetheless misplaced. When the offense had an opportunity to offer the Vikings their first victory, it faltered in chaotic trend on a disastrous last drive. The Vikings don’t get any assist from the protection, both. It will be as much as the offense, which put up 464 yards and 30 factors in a loss, to get into shootouts to win video games. — Courtney Cronin
Standout performer for HOU-PIT: James Conner, 109 speeding yards, 40 receiving yards, 1 TD
The Steelers moved to 3-Zero for the primary time in a decade with complementary soccer within the fourth quarter of Sunday’s recreation, because of a mixture of well-timed defensive stops and their finest run-game efficiency of the season. After a gradual begin, the Steelers sacked Deshaun Watson 5 occasions, together with an important one by T.J. Watt late within the fourth quarter. The Steelers rushed for 169 yards on 38 carries, controlling the clock for nearly 37 minutes. — Brooke Pryor
The Texans had been extra aggressive of their Week Three loss to the Steelers than that they had been by means of two video games, however their early-season weaknesses had been on show, together with an incapability by the protection to get off the sphere within the second half. Subsequent up for Houston’s poor speeding protection? The Vikings and Dalvin Cook dinner, who ran for 181 yards on Sunday. — Sarah Barshop
Standout performer for SF-NYG: Nick Mullens, 343 passing yards, 1 TD
The injury-ravaged Niners entered Sunday’s recreation towards the Giants with 10 projected starters out due to damage. They usually had been returning to the synthetic floor of MetLife Stadium, the place a lot of these accidents occurred per week in the past towards the Jets. Irrespective of — the 49ers dominated the Giants. Sure, it was simply one other win towards one other lowly New York staff, however that should not imply the Niners get any much less credit score for what they did on their two-game New York swing. With winnable house video games towards the Eagles and Dolphins within the subsequent two weeks, the Niners could possibly be 4-1 when the Rams come calling on Oct. 18. — Nick Wagoner
One other disappointment. There actually is not any different option to say it for QB Daniel Jones and the Giants. They’re 0-Three in Joe Decide’s first season as coach, and Jones has six turnovers in 12 quarters, with two extra coming in Sunday’s loss to the decimated 49ers. “These are pricey errors,” Jones stated. “Definitely must appropriate.” If Jones cannot repair his turnover points, the Giants must query whether or not he’s their quarterback of the long run. With the fumble within the first quarter, Jones now has 20 fumbles in his first 16 profession video games. The one participant with extra by means of his first 16 profession video games within the Tremendous Bowl period is Tony Banks (24), per ESPN Stats & Data analysis. — Jordan Raanan
Standout performer for CHI-ATL: Nick Foles, 188 passing yards, Three TDs
Coach Matt Nagy stopped wanting naming veteran quarterback Nick Foles the starter for subsequent week’s recreation at Indianapolis, however Foles earned the job with three second-half landing passes in Chicago’s comeback victory over Atlanta. Foles has been up and down in his profession, however he sees the sphere higher than Mitchell Trubisky, who, as soon as once more, had hassle connecting on deep passes Sunday. Foles supplies Chicago with a extra constant possibility at quarterback, and the Bears must play extra constant soccer, interval. Chicago is fortunate to be 3-0, and Nagy must experience Foles’ scorching hand till additional discover. — Jeff Dickerson
There needs to be some form of main change made after the Falcons had been outscored 20-Zero within the fourth quarter to blow a 26-10 lead and fall to the Bears. Coach Dan Quinn seems to be on the verge of being fired, though he averted speaking about his job standing postgame. The Falcons threw the ball 5 occasions and ran it as soon as throughout consecutive fourth-quarter possessions after holding a 26-16 lead. Coupled with a Week 2 loss at Dallas by which the Falcons blew a 39-24 fourth-quarter lead, the Falcons now are the primary staff to lose twice in a single season whereas holding 15-plus-point leads, based on Elias Sports activities Bureau analysis. If Quinn is not let go, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter actually is likely to be in hassle for his playcalling. — Vaughn McClure
Standout performer for WSH-CLE: Nick Chubb, 108 speeding yards, 2 TDs
The Browns have a report that’s above .500 for the primary time in six years. They weren’t particularly crisp and trailed Washington 20-17 within the fourth quarter. However Cleveland lastly acquired the working recreation going, and the protection stepped up with a pair of key turnovers. Earlier than Sunday, Cleveland had gone 90 consecutive weeks with out a successful report, simply the longest lively streak within the NFL. The Browns had been final above .500 going into Week 15 of the 2014 season, once they had been 7-6 — then they misplaced their last three video games of the 12 months. — Jake Trotter
Coach Ron Rivera is sticking with Dwayne Haskins Jr., which should not be stunning as a result of he bought proprietor Dan Snyder on his plan to develop the quarterback. Haskins wants to start out displaying extra consistency and threaten groups down the sphere, as his inaccuracy stays a difficulty, although he did begin robust and was extra in rhythm earlier than his three interceptions occurred. His growth will dictate Washington’s future — not simply this 12 months however the subsequent a number of after which some. If Washington pulls the plug, that can sign the apparent: Will probably be available in the market for an additional quarterback within the offseason. Haskins’ mindset after the sport was good; he stated the one factor that now issues is making ready for Week 4. He warrants endurance, however sooner or later this season, he’ll must reward Rivera for his perception. — John Keim
Standout performer for CIN-PHI: Tyler Boyd, 125 receiving yards
Bengals rookie Joe Burrow confirmed he’s the franchise quarterback the staff hoped for when it drafted him with the primary general decide. Even in a tie with the Eagles on Sunday, Burrow seemed his sharpest but in a younger rookie season. The LSU product was 31-of-44 passing for 312 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Burrow weathered some massive hits to ship within the second half, finishing 19 of his 26 makes an attempt for 218 yards. “He provides us an opportunity to win,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor stated after the sport. — Ben Child
It is formally time to be involved in regards to the Eagles and Carson Wentz. The quarterback made some performs late in regulation to pressure OT however had his third shaky outing in as many begins, going 29-of-47 for 225 yards with a landing and two interceptions, because the Eagles moved to 0-2-1. Wentz now has six picks on the 12 months — one fewer than he had all of final season. It is untimely to assume a altering of the guard is at hand, however there will likely be loads of chatter about inserting second-round decide Jalen Hurts into the lineup this week as a dismayed fan base searches for methods to save lots of a season heading off a cliff. — Tim McManus
Standout performer for NYJ-IND: Xavier Rhodes, 2 interceptions, 1 TD
Quarterback Philip Rivers joined elite firm, changing into simply the sixth quarterback in NFL historical past to throw at the very least 400 profession landing passes and for 60,000 yards. He reached the profession landing mark on the second play of the second quarter when he accomplished a 1-yard rating to tight finish Mo Alie-Cox. The Colts had been by no means actually threatened previous the primary quarter, however Rivers completed 17-of-21 for 217 yards and a landing because the Indianapolis offense seemed environment friendly. — Mike Wells
Sam Darnold performed certainly one of his worst video games as a professional, throwing three interceptions — two pick-sixes and a pink zone interception. They do not get extra pricey than that. He has regressed this season, which does not bode effectively for embattled coach Adam Gase, who was employed to make Darnold a star. The best way issues are going for the Jets (0-3), Gase is trending towards unemployment. — Wealthy Cimini
Standout performer for CAR-LAC: Teddy Bridgewater, 235 passing yards, 1 TD
Coach Matt Rhule stated he believes the Panthers, even with out injured Christian McCaffrey, can win now. This is not to recommend Carolina will likely be a playoff staff this season, however when you think about how that they had an opportunity to beat the Raiders and Bucs of their first two video games, and the way they beat the Chargers regardless of errors, it reveals on the very least the tradition Rhule has been preaching is beginning to sink in. “Not good,” Rhule stated. “However that is likely to be the excellent news. We discovered a option to win on the highway regardless of not being good.” If a younger protection can proceed to develop because it did Sunday, and if the offense can maintain issues collectively till McCaffrey returns in 4 to 6 weeks, then the Panthers on the very least will give good groups issues. — David Newton
Justin Herbert was thrown into the combo final week towards the defending Tremendous Bowl champion Chiefs, and the shock might need labored in his favor. However Sunday towards Carolina was a actuality test at finest for the rookie No. 6 general draft decide, who had two turnovers. However gone had been the straightforward slants, the dump-offs and something that was actually a shock towards the Panthers. It would not get any simpler subsequent week towards the Buccaneers and Tom Brady. — Shelley Smith
Standout performer for DAL-SEA: Russell Wilson, 315 passing yards, 5 TDs
The Seahawks would possibly want Russell Wilson to proceed his report tempo with how poorly they’re taking part in on protection. Their struggles on that aspect of the ball continued Sunday of their win over Dallas, a recreation that was solely shut as a result of they misplaced a 15-point lead within the second half. They’ve made game-saving performs in every of the previous two weeks — a goal-line stand towards New England and Ryan Neal’s interception of Dak Prescott on Dallas’ last play Sunday. However they’ve allowed at the very least 450 yards in every of the primary three video games, together with 522 to the Cowboys. No surprise Bobby Wagner and Shaquill Griffin every sounded as if they had been discussing a loss of their downtrodden postgame videoconferences. To make issues probably worse, Jamal Adams (groin) and first-round decide Jordyn Brooks (knee) left Sunday’s recreation with injures. — Brady Henderson
So long as the Cowboys play within the NFC East, they are going to all the time have an opportunity. Standing at 1-2 after their loss at Seattle, the Cowboys path Washington solely due to its Week 1 division win vs. Philadelphia. However the Cowboys want to repair their protection, which has given up 39 and 38 factors previously two video games, respectively. And the offense must cease turning the ball over (three giveaways towards the Seahawks and minus-Four within the turnover battle for the season). “It is three video games into the season,” Dak Prescott stated. “We’ll get this factor proper and be pleased with what we are able to do.” — Todd Archer
Standout performer for TB-DEN: Shaquil Barrett, 2 sacks, 1 security, Three tackles for a loss
With receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on the sphere collectively for the primary time this season, and tight finish Rob Gronkowski seeing an elevated position, the Buccaneers’ offense confirmed glimpses of how harmful it might turn into of their win over the Broncos. However for the second consecutive week, the offense — for as a lot because it wowed within the first half — struggled to regain its rhythm within the second, scoring three factors (Shaquil Barrett’s security contributed a further two factors). “We have began quick in each ballgame, we get a lead and now we have to develop higher end. I will not say a killer intuition — only a end,” coach Bruce Arians stated. — Jenna Laine
The Broncos discover themselves 0-Three for the second consecutive season, a primary in franchise historical past. And their lengthy checklist of accidents has contributed to the 2 largest causes for his or her struggles in September. They have not constantly protected their quarterbacks — they’ve used three of them in three video games and surrendered 13 sacks previously two contests — and so they have not carried out sufficient on third down on protection, the place they could miss Von Miller most of all. Assist is not on the way in which, so the Broncos must work out the way to do higher in each of these areas — and shortly — if they’re going to keep away from a repeat of final season’s 0-Four begin. — Jeff Legwold
Standout performer for DET-ARI: Matt Prater, 4-for-Four FGs, together with a 39-yard recreation winner
The streak is over. For the primary time since October of final season, the Lions received a soccer recreation. The victory ends an 11-game dropping streak for Detroit. There’s some symmetry within the Lions successful late towards Arizona, because it was maybe the scene of the staff’s worst collapse beneath coach Matt Patricia within the season opener final 12 months. However Matthew Stafford led two subject aim drives within the fourth quarter to return from behind for under the second time beneath Patricia. — Michael Rothstein
Regardless of certainly one of Kyler Murray’s most spectacular runs of his younger profession, Sunday’s loss to the Lions included a few of the quarterback’s worst play within the NFL. The reigning Rookie of the Yr threw three interceptions — and got here near throwing a fourth — and was in a position to run for under 29 yards after averaging 79 speeding yards in his first two video games. He’ll look to get again on monitor subsequent week towards the Panthers. — Josh Weinfuss
Standout performer for MIA-JAX: Ryan Fitzpatrick, 160 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 1 speeding TD
The Dolphins pulled again from the precipice. Had they added a 3rd loss to their 0-2 begin, the drumbeat for the debut of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would have gained energy. However after soundly defeating the Jaguars on Thursday night time, the Dolphins are again within the AFC East race. They usually’ll push ahead with a rejuvenated starter in Ryan Fitzpatrick, who opened Thursday night time’s recreation with a career-high 12 consecutive completions. — Kevin Seifert
The Jaguars hold getting off to gradual begins. They gave up an opening-drive TD in Week 1, back-to-back TD drives in Week 2 and back-to-back TD drives once more Thursday night time towards Miami. This time, the Jaguars could not overcome it as a result of the offense struggled to get something going with out DJ Chark Jr. (again/chest) to stretch the sphere and provides the opposite receivers area to work beneath. The protection continues to have points pressuring the quarterback on third down, and opposing QBs are placing up profession numbers. — Mike DiRocco
Standout performer for GB-NO: Allen Lazard, 146 receiving yards, 1 TD
Early final season, Aaron Rodgers proclaimed that the Inexperienced Bay Packers lastly had a top-level protection. It did not maintain up. This 12 months, you would say the identical about the way in which the offense has began, with a 3rd straight explosive recreation in Sunday night time’s win over the New Orleans Saints. And in contrast to the protection’s collapse late final season, there’s motive to assume the offense will maintain up all 12 months. It did it Sunday night time with out Davante Adams (hamstring) and with out huge manufacturing from Aaron Jones. Allen Lazard confirmed why the Packers had a lot religion in him with six catches for 146 yards and a landing, and Rodgers has taken his recreation to a different stage in Yr 2 with coach Matt LaFleur. By means of three weeks, Rodgers has practically 900 yards passing and 9 touchdowns. — Rob Demovsky
A monster efficiency by Alvin Kamara wasn’t sufficient to shake the Saints out of their early-season funk, as they misplaced back-to-back video games for the primary time since their 0-2 begin in 2017. Kamara had a career-high 139 receiving yards as a part of his 197 yards from scrimmage and two TDs within the loss to Inexperienced Bay. And quarterback Drew Brees discovered extra of a rhythm with 288 passing yards and three TDs — which is an effective signal heading into Detroit subsequent week. However now the protection seems to be extra of a urgent concern after permitting its two longest go performs of the season (72 and 48 yards) and being flagged for 3 extra go interference penalties. — Mike Triplett
Standout performer for KC-BAL: Patrick Mahomes, 31-of-42, 385 yards, Four TD, Zero INT
Coach Andy Reid hasn’t misplaced his artistic contact. The Chiefs went deep into their playbook to beat the Ravens, together with an underhanded shovel go and a throw to an offensive sort out, each performs for touchdowns. The Chiefs, who had one go play of greater than 22 yards of their first two video games, had 4 such performs towards the Ravens. — Adam Teicher
The Ravens have to determine the way to beat the Chiefs if they need be thought of a real Tremendous Bowl contender. Lamar Jackson is 22-1 towards the remainder of the NFL and 0-Three towards the Chiefs. Not like some other staff, the Chiefs leap on the Ravens early and Jackson struggles when compelled to enter comeback mode. He has but to guide Baltimore again when trailing by 10 or extra factors. — Jamison Hensley
