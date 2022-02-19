NFL will not investigate settlement between Cowboys and cheerleaders over voyeurism allegations

The NFL will not open an investigation into the $2.4 million confidential settlement between the Dallas Cowboys and members of their cheerleading squad, a league spokesman told Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN. The settlement stems from accusations of voyeurism in their locker room in 2015 by a now-former team executive, Richard Dalrymple, who served as the team’s senior vice president for public relations and communications.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Van Natta Jr. that “the club handled the matter.”

Dalrymple, who retired in 2022 after 32 years with the team, is accused of entering the Cowboys cheerleaders’ locker room in 2015 as they undressed and held up a cell phone in their direction. The women then informed team security, team counsel, and the HR department of the incident.

The Cowboys launched an investigation into the matter and did not find any evidence of wrongdoing by Dalrymple, who also said in a statement that he was unaware there were women in the locker room when he entered and immediately left upon realizing. However, women with knowledge of the incident reportedly contradict that claim.

It was reported that Dalrymple was issued a formal written warning, but did remain with the team in his role. Each woman involved in the lawsuit received $399,523.27 in the settlement.