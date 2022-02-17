NFL’s Adrian Peterson will not be charged with domestic violence

Peterson’s wife, Ashley, posted on her Instagram saying that Adrian never hit or struck her during the verbal argument.

HOUSTON — NFL running back Adrian Peterson will not be charged with domestic violence after being arrested Sunday at LAX, according to WUSA, our sister station in Washington, D.C.

Adrian, 36, was arrested around 9 a.m. for domestic violence after an altercation with his wife, Ashley, on a flight leaving the Los Angeles International Airport that was bound for Houston.

Ashley remained on the flight while Adrian was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Adrian posted a $50,000 bond and was then released.

Ashley has since addressed the incident.

“On Sunday, Adrian and I had a personal argument,” Ashley posted on her personal Instagram. “Unfortunately, it was on an airplane. At no point did Adrian hit or strike me. This is a private matter between my husband and myself. We ask that everyone respect our privacy so we can focus on what matters most: our children.”

The star NFL running back has had legal issues in the past.

In Nov. 2014, Peterson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor reckless assault charge after admitting to hitting his 4-year-old son with a switch at his home in The Woodlands, claiming it as a form of discipline.

As part of a plea agreement, Peterson was sentenced to two years probation with a number of conditions.