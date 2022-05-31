NHL playoff bracket 2022: Conference final schedules, TV times, scores, highlights

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the thrilling postseason codecs in sports activities. For the primary time in three years, each group performed a full 82-game common season schedule with out an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions had been fully again to regular with groups being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.
The construction of the playoffs is as follows:
- The playoff format has the group with probably the most factors taking over the second wild card group within the opening spherical in every convention. The division winner with the second-most factors will face off with the highest wild card group.
- Every sequence can be in a best-of-seven format
- The house ice benefit goes to the group with the upper seed within the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The group with probably the most common season factors has house ice within the convention finals and Stanley Cup Last.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing info
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Strive without spending a dime)
Comply with: CBS Sports activities App
All instances Japanese
(* if essential)
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE
New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Recreation 1: Wednesday, June 1 Eight p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Recreation 2: Friday, June Three Eight p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Recreation 3: Sunday, June 5 Three p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Recreation 4: Tuesday, June 7 Eight p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Recreation 5: *Thursday, June 9 Eight p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
Recreation 6: *Saturday, June 11 Eight p.m. | at Tampa Bay | TV: ESPN
Recreation 7: *Tuesday, June 14 Eight p.m. | at New York | TV: ESPN
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL SCHEDULE
Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers
Recreation 1: Tuesday, Could 31 Eight p.m.| at Colorado | TV: TNT
Recreation 2: Thursday, June 2 Eight p.m. | at Colorado | TV: TNT
Recreation 3: Saturday, June Four Eight p.m. | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Recreation 4: Monday, June 6 Eight p.m. | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Recreation 5: *Wednesday, June 8 | at Colorado | TV: TNT
Recreation 6: *Friday, June 10 time TBD | at Edmonton | TV: TNT
Recreation 7: *Sunday, June 12 time TBD | at Colorado | TV: TNT
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)
Recreation 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap
Recreation 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap
Recreation 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Recreation 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (NYR wins, 4-3)
Recreation 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap
Recreation 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap
Recreation 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Recreation 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Recreation 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Recreation 6: Rangers 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Recreation 7: Rangers 6, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS RESULTS
St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)
Recreation 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap
Recreation 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Recreation 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap
Recreation 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap
Recreation 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap
Recreation 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap
Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)
Recreation 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap
Recreation 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Recreation 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap
Recreation 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Recreation 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap
FIRST ROUND RESULTS
Florida Panthers defeat Washington Capitals, 4-2
Recreation 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Recreation 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap
Recreation 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap
Recreation 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap
Recreation 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap
Recreation 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap
Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Recreation 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap
Recreation 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs Three I Recap
Recreation 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap
Recreation 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Recreation 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap
Recreation 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Recreation 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap
Carolina Hurricanes defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3
Recreation 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap
Recreation 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap
Recreation 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Recreation 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Recreation 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap
Recreation 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Recreation 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap
New York Rangers defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3
Recreation 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap
Recreation 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap
Recreation 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap
Recreation 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap
Recreation 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Recreation 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Recreation 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap
Colorado Avalanche defeat Nashville Predators, 4-0
Recreation 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap
Recreation 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap
Recreation 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap
Recreation 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap
St. Louis Blues defeat Minnesota Wild, 4-2
Recreation 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Recreation 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap
Recreation 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap
Recreation 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Recreation 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Recreation 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Recreation 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap
Recreation 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap
Recreation 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Recreation 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Recreation 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap
Recreation 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Recreation 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap
Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings, 4-3
Recreation 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Recreation 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap
Recreation 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap
Recreation 4: Kings 4, Oilers Zero I Recap
Recreation 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap
Recreation 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Recreation 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap
