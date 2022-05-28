Sports

NHL playoff bracket 2022: Schedule, updated round two TV times, how to watch, scores, highlights

May 27, 2022
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are one of the most exciting postseason formats in sports. For the first time in three years, every team played a full 82-game regular season schedule without an interruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The divisions were completely back to normal with teams being permitted to cross the border and play in Canada and vice versa.


The structure of the playoffs is as follows:

  • The playoff format has the team with the most points taking on the second wild card team in the opening round in each conference. The division winner with the second-most points will face off with the top wild card team.
  • Each series will be in a best-of-seven format
  • The home ice advantage goes to the team with the higher seed in the opening two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most regular season points has home ice in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern
(* if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (TB wins, 4-0)
Game 1: Lightning 4, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 2, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 3: Lightning 5, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 2, Panthers 0 | Recap

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes (CAR leads, 3-2) 
Game 1: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 2, Rangers 0 | Recap
Game 3: Rangers 3, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 4: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 6: Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. | at NY | TV: ESPN
Game 7*: Monday, May 30, TBD | at CAR | TV: TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche (COL wins, 4-2)
Game 1: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: Blues 4, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 5, Blues 2 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 6, Blues 3 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Avalanche 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 3, Blues 2 | Recap

Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames (EDM wins, 4-1)
Game 1: Flames 9, Oilers 6 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 4, Flames 1 | Recap
Game 4: Oilers 5, Flames 3 | Recap
Game 5: Oilers 5, Flames 4 | Recap

FIRST ROUND RESULTS

Florida Panthers defeat Washington Capitals, 4-2
Game 1: Capitals 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 5, Capitals 1 I Recap
Game 3: Capitals 6, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 4: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT) I Recap
Game 5: Panthers 5, Capitals 3 | Recap
Game 6: Panthers 4, Capitals 3 (OT) | Recap

Tampa Bay Lightning defeat Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-3
Game 1: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 0 | Recap
Game 2: Lightning 5, Maple Leafs 3 I Recap
Game 3: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 4: Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 | Recap
Game 6: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 7: Lightning 2, Maple Leafs 1 | Recap

Carolina Hurricanes defeat Boston Bruins, 4-3
Game 1: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 | Recap
Game 2: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 2 I Recap
Game 3: Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 4: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 5: Hurricanes 5, Bruins 1 I Recap
Game 6: Bruins 5, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 7: Hurricanes 3, Bruins 2 | Recap

New York Rangers defeat Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-3
Game 1: Penguins 4, Rangers 3 (3OT) | Recap
Game 2: Rangers 5, Penguins 2 | Recap
Game 3: Penguins 7, Rangers 4 | Recap
Game 4: Penguins 7, Rangers 2 | Recap
Game 5: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 6: Rangers 5, Penguins 3 | Recap
Game 7: Rangers 4, Penguins 3 (OT) | Recap

Colorado Avalanche defeat Nashville Predators, 4-0
Game 1: Avalanche 7, Predators 2 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 2, Predators 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 7, Predators 3 | Recap
Game 4: Avalanche 5, Predators 3 | Recap

St. Louis Blues defeat Minnesota Wild, 4-2
Game 1: Blues 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Game 2: Wild 6, Blues 2 I Recap
Game 3: Wild 5, Blues 1 | Recap
Game 4: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 5: Blues 5, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 6: Blues 4, Wild 1 | Recap

Calgary Flames defeat Dallas Stars, 4-3
Game 1: Flames 1, Stars 0 | Recap
Game 2: Stars 2, Flames 0 | Recap
Game 3: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 4: Flames 4, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 5: Flames 3, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 6: Stars 4, Flames 2 | Recap
Game 7: Flames 3, Stars 2 (OT) | Recap

Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings, 4-3
Game 1: Kings 4, Oilers 3 | Recap
Game 2: Oilers 6, Kings 0 | Recap
Game 3: Oilers 8, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 4: Kings 4, Oilers 0 I Recap
Game 5: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT) I Recap
Game 6: Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 7: Oilers 2, Kings 0 | Recap





