NHL Playoffs bracket, scores 2023: Stanley Cup Playoffs results, schedule, standings, times, TV channels

The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived, and an absolutely crazy first round — in which the top seed in each conference fell — is nearly over. The Boston Bruins won the Presidents’ Trophy and entered the playoffs after setting new NHL records for wins (64) and points (135). Boston couldn’t even make it out of the first round though, as the Panthers pulled off a historic upset in Game 7 to knock them out.
In the West, the Colorado Avalanche looked ready to defend their title as champions, but the upstart Kraken had other ideas and won Game 7 of that series to advance in the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
One game remains in the first round, and it is yet another Game 7: Rangers vs. Devils on Monday night. After that, the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set.
The structure of the playoffs is as follows:
- The division winner with the most points in each conference will face the second Wild Card team in the first round. The division winner with fewer points in each conference will match up with the top Wild Card team in the first round.
- Each series will be a best-of-seven format.
- Home-ice advantage goes to the team with the top seed in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The team with the most points in the regular season has home-ice advantage in the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Playoffs viewing information
TV: ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, SN, SNE, SNW
Follow: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
(* if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(WC2) Florida Panthers defeat (1) Boston Bruins tied, 4-3
Game 1: Bruins 3, Panthers 1 | Recap
Game 2: Panthers 6, Bruins 3 | Recap
Game 3: Bruins 4, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 4: Bruins 6, Panthers 2 | Recap
Game 5: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 6: Panthers 7, Bruins 5 | Recap
Game 7: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 | Recap
(2) Toronto Maple Leafs defeat (3) Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-2
Game 1: | Lightning 7, Maple Leafs 3 | Recap
Game 2: | Maple Leafs 7, Lightning 2 | Recap
Game 3: | Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: | Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 2 | Recap
Game 6: | Maple Leafs 2, Lightning 1 (OT) | Recap
(1) Carolina Hurricanes defeat (WC1) New York Islanders, 4-2
Game 1: | Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Hurricanes 4, Islanders 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 3: | Islanders 5, Hurricanes 1 | Recap
Game 4: | Hurricanes 5, Islanders 2 | Recap
Game 5: | Islanders 3, Hurricanes 2 | Recap
Game 6: | Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (OT) | Recap
(2) New Jersey Devils tied with (3) New York Rangers, 3-3
Game 1: | Rangers 5, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Rangers 5, Devils 1 | Recap
Game 3: | Devils 2, Rangers 1 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Devils 3, Rangers 1 | Recap
Game 5: | Devils 4, Rangers 0 | Recap
Game 6: | Rangers 5, Devils 2 | Recap
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(1) Vegas Golden Knights defeat (WC2) Winnipeg Jets, 4-1
Game 1: | Jets 5, Golden Knights 1 | Recap
Game 2: | Golden Knights 5, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 3: | Golden Knights 5, Jets 4 (2OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Golden Knights 4, Jets 2 | Recap
Game 5: | Golden Knights 4, Jets 1 | Recap
(2) Edmonton Oilers defeat (3) Los Angeles Kings, 4-2
Game 1: | Kings 4, Oilers 3 (OT) | Recap
Game 2: | Oilers 4, Kings 2 | Recap
Game 3: | Kings 3, Oilers 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 4: | Oilers 5, Kings 4 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: | Oilers 6, Kings 3 | Recap
Game 6: | Oilers 5, Kings 4 | Recap
(2) Dallas Stars defeat (3) Minnesota Wild, 4-2
Game 1: | Wild 3, Stars 2 (2OT) | Recap
Game 2: | Stars 7, Wild 3 | Recap
Game 3: | Wild 5, Stars 1 | Recap
Game 4: | Stars 3, Wild 2 | Recap
Game 5: | Stars 4, Wild 0 | Recap
Game 6: | Stars 4, Wild 1 | Recap
(WC1) Seattle Kraken defeat (1) Colorado Avalanche, 4-3
Game 1: Kraken 3, Avalanche 1 | Recap
Game 2: Avalanche 3, Kraken 2 | Recap
Game 3: Avalanche 6, Kraken 4 | Recap
Game 4: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 (OT) | Recap
Game 5: Kraken 3, Avalanche 2 | Recap
Game 6: Avalanche 4, Kraken 1 | Recap
Game 7*: Avalanche 2, Kraken 1 | Recap
