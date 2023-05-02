NHL Playoffs: What is a Seattle Kraken? Who is their mascot?





The Seattle Kraken’s front into the NHL has been met with a lot fanfare, in large part because of their distinctive and intimidating mascot, the Kraken. Named after the mythical sea monster from Norwegian folklore, the Kraken is mentioned to have originated from sightings of huge squid, which is able to develop as much as 40 toes in duration. The mascot used to be selected after an 18-month-long analysis procedure that integrated attention of over 1,200 names and 215,000 fan votes.

The Kraken brand is an “S” in honor of the Seattle Metropolitans of the Pacific Coast Hockey Association, who gained the Stanley Cup in 1917, months ahead of the NHL used to be established. However, the Kraken brand options a tentacle and a purple eye, giving it a extra fearsome and unique look.

Seattle’s mascot, “Buoy,” is a six-foot-tall blue sea troll who lives within the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena. Inspired by way of the Fremont Troll, Buoy is an entertaining personality who is positive to thrill each fanatics and opposing groups alike.

The Dallas Stars will quickly face off in opposition to the Seattle Kraken, and fanatics of each groups are eagerly expecting the matchup. As the Kraken proceed to determine themselves as a pressure to be reckoned with within the NHL, it is transparent that their mascot is crucial a part of their identification and an very important component in developing a memorable fan revel in.

More Dallas Stars protection:

Editor’s observe: The video revealed above is an look from Seattle Kraken’s mascot, “Buoy,” on WFAA sister station, KING 5’s morning display, New Day Northwest. After attaining the second one spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Dallas Stars will face off in opposition to the Seattle Kraken in what guarantees to be an exhilarating recreation. The Kraken turned into the NHL’s thirty second staff in December 2018, they usually made their debut within the 2021-2022 season. Seattle involves Dallas contemporary off their first playoff sequence win in franchise historical past, and it is transparent that the Kraken are right here to stick. For extra information about Buoy, make sure you learn KING 5’s file right here:

Oh Buoy, this is going to be excellent! 😉 Welcome to The Deep, @SEAbuoy! pic.twitter.com/ZNCNfqn4iR — x – Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 2, 2022