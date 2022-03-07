NHL reveals new Stanley Cup logo design

NHL

(NEW YORK) — For the first time in 13 years, the NHL has redesigned its Stanley Cup logo as it looks ahead to the “next era.”

The new branding was unveiled on Monday and took more than two years to create.

“We’re ready for the next era,” Greg Mueller, NHL senior design director, creative services, said in a statement. “Not a new era, the next one.”

Mueller worked on the new logo system along with Paul Conway, group VP, NHL creative, and NHL senior digital designer Louis Gentile.

And while the logo is new, it pays homage to the league’s history.

The font used on the word “Playoffs,” Windsor Sands, was inspired by the Windsor Hotel in Montreal, where the NHL was founded back in 1917. The Victoria SC Serif font used on the words “Stanley Cup,” meanwhile, was inspired by the engravings found on the bowl and collar of the Stanley Cup.

The new logo also features etchings on the championship trophy.

“We had a wealth of resources to pull inspiration from,” Conway said in a statement. “The etchings add another level of photorealism to the look and feel of the illustration.”

Fans can check out a new microsite launched by the NHL that details all the changes made to the logo.

