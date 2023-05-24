Niall Horan announces 2024 tour – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Former One Direction member, Niall Horan, has introduced “The Show Live on Tour” 2024, which can take him to quite a lot of places throughout Europe, North America, and further international locations. In a press release, Horan mentioned how there may be not anything brisker than listening to the target market sing again with emotion and attachment to the lyrics. Horan additional mentioned his pleasure regarding the liberate of his upcoming album, “The Show,” which is about to liberate on June 9 and can come with the singles “Heaven” and “Meltdown.”

The tour will take Horan to a lot of international locations reminiscent of England, France, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Spain, and extra. Australia and New Zealand also are on Horan’s time table. The North American leg will kick off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and can function stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, New York City, Cincinnati, Toronto, Denver and a lot of further towns. The tour will result in Phoenix, Arizona. Fans can glance out for tickets for the tour that may pass on sale subsequent month.

