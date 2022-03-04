Nice vs. PSG: Ligue 1 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time

OGC Nice host Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 with the visitors 15 points clear at the top of the table but without Kylian Mbappe at Allianz Riviera on Sunday due to suspension. Christophe Galtier’s men are third and 16 points back on Mauricio Pochettino’s players, but Les Aiglons did recently knock Les Parisiens out of the Coupe de France in the capital en route to the final.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Mar. 5 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 5 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Allianz Riviera — Nice, France

Allianz Riviera — Nice, France TV: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Nice +300; Draw +290; PSG -125 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Nice: Dante and Justin Kluivert are back from suspension and the Brazilian veteran just extended his contract with the club. Youcef Atal and Jordan Amavi remain out through injury, but Walter Benitez should return in goal after Marcin Bulka featured in the Coupe de France success over FC Versailles 78.

PSG: Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera and Layvin Kurzawa are all out for PSG with a variety of injuries and fitness issues.

Storylines

Nice: Fresh from reaching the Coupe de France final and chasing their first silverware of the 2000s, Galtier’s side are on a good run with three wins from their last five across all competitions and will want to continue their decent record against PSG having already held them to two 0-0 draws this season at Parc des Princes.

PSG: Many eyes will be on next week’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid and with Mbappe out and others depleting Pochettino’s selection group. They might be too far ahead at the top of the pile, but FC Nantes showed recently that the leaders can still be gotten at.

Prediction

Luckily for PSG, Nice will be a solid test pre-Real so they are obliged to take them seriously. Their firepower alone should ensure that they score, but the hosts themselves are sharp in front of goal. This feels like a score draw.

Pick: Nice 1-1 PSG.