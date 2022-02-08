Front Page Sports

Nicholas lifts Texas Southern over Bethune-Cookman 66-63

February 8, 2022
Al Lindsey
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Joirdon Karl Nicholas recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas Southern to a 66-63 win over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Bryson Etienne had 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas Southern (10-10, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Jordan Gilliam added 11 points. A.J. Lawson had seven rebounds.

Kevin Davis had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (6-17, 4-7). Joe French added 14 points. Marcus Garrett had 11 points and nine rebounds.

