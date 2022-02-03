Nick Cannon Apologizes To His Baby Mamas For Causing ‘Pain & Confusion’

Nick Cannon has publicly apologized to all of the mothers of his children.

Today on The Nick Cannon Show, the television host said he “misspoke” when he mentioned the recent death of his 5th-month-old baby boy Zen as he revealed to his audience that he was expecting another baby with a different woman last week. The event, happening just two months apart, sparked lots of internet chatter.

In his apology, Nick appeared remorseful about mentioning both of these events together. He said he wish he had handled that delicate situation better.

I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all of my children…I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

Peep Nick’s apology below.

Nick’s apology comes after Alyssa Scott, Zen’s mother, released a statement sharing that she felt pain behind the mention of her son’s death being wrapped up in Nick’s 8th baby news.

“It is painful having my son be part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy, it isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

Earlier this week, Nick stated that he tried his best to keep the baby news a secret because of the sensitive situation.