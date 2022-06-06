Nick Cannon Defends His Unconventional Parenting: ‘It’s Not About What Society Deems Is Right’

Father of eight, Nick Cannon, 41, just lately spoke with Men’s Health the place he mentioned his life-style of nonconventional fatherhood, as he expects one other bundle of pleasure along with his latest girlfriend Bre Tiesi.
Cannon has been the principle character of social media up to now few months, following information of the loss of life of his 5-month-old son Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, in December 2021.
Public opinion has even swayed the Wild ‘N Out host to hunt a vasectomy session as plentiful commentary speculated that Cannon was creating a number of damaged houses as a result of the truth that he has fathered eight kids with 5 totally different ladies in a brief period of time.
He says there’s “numerous toxicity” in a “conventional family” and admits that custom isn’t precisely for him, and would relatively do what makes him glad.
“It’s not about what society deems is true. It’s like, what makes it best for you? What brings your happiness? What means that you can have pleasure and the way you outline household?” he mentioned. “All of us outline household in so many various methods.”
Cannon shares 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 5-year-old Golden and 18-month-old Highly effective with Brittany Bell; and two 11-month-old twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa.
Regardless of the narrative on social media, Cannon says he’s part of “the whole lot” in his kids’s lives and when he’s not round, consistently FaceTimes them.
“Opposite to well-liked perception, I’m in all probability engaged all through my kids’s day, extra usually than the common grownup may be,” he shared with the publication.
“If I’m not bodily in the identical metropolis with my children, I’m speaking to them earlier than they go to highschool by way of FaceTime and stuff. After which when I’m [in the same city, I’m] driving my children to highschool, like ensuring I decide ’em up. All of these issues, ensuring [I’m there for] all extracurricular actions. I’m concerned in the whole lot from teaching to having guitar classes with my daughter each week,” he added.
The daddy of eight says he usually will get questioned on whether or not he’s planning to proceed to develop his clan.
“I’m like, these are questions that I don’t, I don’t actually even sit round and take into consideration. I’m simply strolling in my objective and attempting to be one of the best father and finest supplier I might probably be.”