Nick Cannon Insists He Didn’t Break His Celibacy Conceiving 8th Child

Nick Cannon might have another baby on the way, but that doesn’t mean he’s already done with the celibacy journey he talked about last year.

Back in October, as fans continued to be perplexed by his constant pregnancy announcements, the talk show host said he was going to “chill out” and stick to celibacy in an effort to “be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be.”

This week, when Cannon announced model Bre Tiesi was pregnant with his eight child, everyone assumed that meant his celibacy journey was short lived–but he’s setting the record straight, saying he started the journey after first learning about this pregnancy last year.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant,” he explained on The Nick Cannon Show. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who’s thinking, ‘Oh he wasn’t celibate,’ I was!”

Nick went on to say that after learning of his baby on the way, he “didn’t know what to do” and was trying to “get a grasp” on his life. “I felt like I was out of control and honestly, celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and being able to deal with this,” he added. After clarifying that he didn’t break his celibacy during the conception of his 8th child, Cannon admitted that he is no longer celibate, saying that he “almost made it to New Year” like he originally planned.

So…he isn’t celibate after all. But he was, for a little while. Thanks for that clarification, Nick.