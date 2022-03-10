Nick Cannon’s self-titled talk show canceled after first season

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Nick Cannon‘s daytime speak present, The Nick Cannon Present, has been canceled after one season on the air.

In keeping with Variety, workers of the every day present had been knowledgeable that it had not been renewed for a second season and that Thursday was the ultimate day of taping.

“It is by no means straightforward to cancel a manufacturing with clear potential,” mentioned Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the present’s producer-distributor, Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury. “However after an excessive amount of deliberation and inspecting numerous choices, we’ve made the troublesome enterprise resolution to finish manufacturing on Nick Cannon.”

The cancellation would not come as a lot of a shock, for the reason that scores for the present, which premiered on Fox in September 2021, weren’t that nice. In keeping with Deadline, this system ranked because the lowest-rated, single-host daytime syndicated speak present this season, with an common 0.four family score.

Regardless of the abrupt manufacturing ending, the present will proceed to air unique episodes via Could.

“We plan to supply viewers unique episodes of the daytime speak present via the rest of this season,” Marcus and ﻿Bernstein mentioned. “Our thanks go to the very proficient Nick Cannon and our fantastic manufacturing crew, and we want Nick continued success along with his many hit ventures.”

Selection additionally reported that the present was quickly anticipated to go on a five-week hiatus due to Nick’s busy schedule on different initiatives.

Although this chapter of his TV journey is ending, Nick will proceed his internet hosting duties on different reveals like MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and Fox’s The Masked Singer.

